From books and animations to live-action adaptations, the past two years have witnessed a surge in

childhood favorites being remade. For many current college students, their childhood consisted of books

such as “The Hunger Games,” “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” and animations such as “One Piece.”

While this should bring excitement and nostalgia, so many people have been nothing but critical. People

complaining about character, plot, and dialogue changes have seemed to ruin the experience for so many

other fans. It’s important for older fans to realize that writers taking creative liberties does not ruin the

essence of the story.

Oftentimes these changes are beneficial for new viewers. An example of this is in Percy Jackson and the

Olympians; when the books came out they were primarily targeted towards younger audiences. In written

format, many of the scenes came across as PG, but when taken to a live action, it was decided they were

not suited for children. Many of the scenes were switched to happen off screen or done in a less violent

manner. The changes allowed a new generation of kids to enjoy the media while also not taking away

from the story. This decision was met with a lot of backlash, with people criticizing the writers for not

appealing to older audiences. Yet, it’s essential to recognize that the show caters to its intended

demographic—the books were aimed at pre-teens, and the adaptation follows suit. Shielding children

from graphic content doesn’t compromise the story in a significant way.

This wasn’t the only issue fans had. The three actors who were cast in the show all presented differently

than they had originally been written in the book. One of the main characters, Annabeth Chase, is

originally described as a white blonde. In the show, the African American actress Leah Jeffries took the

role of Annabeth. One of her co-stars, Aryan Simhadri, was also switched from a ginger character to an

Indian actor. Lastly, Percy is described as having dark hair and green eyes in the book. However, Walker

Scobell, the actor chosen, is blonde with blue eyes. Now, this would’ve been an issue if the original

characters’ appearances and races had affected the story, but in this case, it does not. There is no

substantial reason for people to have an issue with these characters. The actors were picked solely based

on age and acting ability, and according to the original author of the series, there is no better fit.

Another recent example of changes to source material being done correctly is the recent Hunger Games

movie “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” A lot of the original book consisted of mind games and

internal monologues, and is told completely from one character’s perspective. The movie not only allowed

viewers to see from multiple characters’ perspectives, but it also implemented a lot of new dialogue,

received mostly positively by audiences, because they were able to see new sides of the story that were

not seen previously. This was an excellent way for viewers who had not read the book to understand the

story without context that is otherwise difficult or boring to portray. Not every written piece translates

properly onto screen, and changes can be necessary to enhance the original story.

Books aren’t the only media receiving live actions, for the popular anime “One Piece” was given a series

that included some drastic plot changes. With over 1000 episodes, condensing the series into eight

episodes was already a difficult task. The writers chose to omit a lot of the filler characters and episodes

and skipped quite ahead in the plot. By toning down elements like lewd phrases and character

sexualization, the series widened its audience appeal while retaining the essence of the story.

Moral of the story, don’t jump to criticize live action adaptations just because they differ from the original

media. Remakes don’t take away from the original story, they just explore other possibilities in an already

familiar tale. I urge everyone to calm their inner child and let your adult self enjoy a reimagined version

of the stories that captivated you in your youth. You might be surprised by how much you love it.