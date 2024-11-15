The Rise Of Gen Z Targeted Campaigns This 2024 Election Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USFSP chapter.

The highly anticipated 2024 election season has wrapped up and the votes are in. For a lot of members of Gen Z—ages ranging from 12 to 27—it has been nerve-wracking, especially since it’s the first time that many are old enough to participate in an election. Presidential candidate Kamala Harris made her voice and admiration for this generation known on many social media platforms and podcasts; however, this election didn’t have the expected outcome for many Gen Z voters.

Being that Gen Z is so intertwined with the internet and social media, using these platforms to actively discuss social and environmental issues, mental health, and many more pressing concerns for this generation, it’s essential for candidates to engage with them in ways that will stand out. Despite this, Harris’ efforts to reach Gen Z fell short against candidate Donald J. Trump who passed the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

Candidates have been increasingly promoting their campaigns on the app, TikTok, in recent months. Given the number of users getting their news from the app has grown to 52%, it’s no surprise that the handy dandy For You Page brought people to Donald Trump and Kamala Harris’s profiles, which sit at 12.6 million and 6.4 million followers respectively. One quick scroll through their individual pages and it can be seen how their trendy videos were being equipped as a campaign strategy to reach the valuable votes of Gen Z.

While there are more serious videos touching on important topics related to the country, playful edits of candidate Harris, and even the use of the trending album brat can be seen on the Kamala HQ TikTok and Twitter accounts.

On her fellow candidate Trump’s account, he could be seen making “relatable” day in the life videos, for example, working at McDonald’s and also posting collaborations with internet influencers. While it isn’t new for political candidates and leaders to have an internet presence, this year there has been a significant incorporation of social media platforms, including influencers and even podcasts, to further campaigns.

With Harris appearing on popular podcasts like Call Her Daddy, hosted by Alex Cooper, and Trump appearing on Impaulsive, led by Logan Paul, there are lots of thoughts surrounding these moves made by the candidates.

Some argue that candidates are simply adapting to Gen Z and the forms of media they consume the most. This shift requires an alternative approach to campaigning, going above and beyond the conventional methods. While these podcasts can feel unserious to some, Call Her Daddy, for instance, has held its place in Spotify’s top five, reaching tons of Gen Z’ers.

Others feel that Generation Z should be taken as seriously as the rest of the generations who are less interested in edits and memes that candidates’ teams make, and more interested in their policies. Campaigns for Generation Z are effective when using targeted messages that address the concerns of younger voters. However, adult voters of all demographics cannot be forgotten, as many Americans have had many issues such as the cost of living, healthcare, and immigration. Following the election, it could be seen that 51% of voters placed their trust in Trump when it comes to the economy.

Although Harris’s strong stances on bodily autonomy shined through, winning over half of female voters, the majority of voters displayed their priority for other national concerns when it came down to it.

We can look back on this year’s election and acknowledge how the strategies used to grasp Gen Z will continue to reshape the political landscape, despite Harris not reaching that victory. Candidates that can continue to adapt to these new dynamics will appeal to younger voters and redefine the ways in which they reach Americans of all identifying groups. The future of campaigning is here and growing with the generations to come.