The Politics of Fashion: When Style Becomes a Statement 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USFSP chapter.

In August 2014, Barack Obama stepped up to the podium to discuss a pressing global crisis. His words should have commanded the nation’s attention, but instead, his tan suit became the topic. Sparking outrage and controversy that dominated headlines, what seemed to be a harmless fashion choice turned into a media frenzy. After nearly a decade, Kamala Harris – the first female vice president of the United States – found herself in a similar sartorial spotlight by wearing a tan suit. These incidents may seem trivial to some, but they help to reveal a lot about the intersection of fashion, politics, and public perception of politicians.

The Obama Tan Suit Controversy

On Aug. 28, 2014, then-President Obama wore a light tan suit to a press conference addressing serious topics like ISIS and the crisis in Ukraine. Known for his sharp navy and gray suits, the tan suit was a stark deviation. The suit was labeled unpresidential by critics, accusing Obama of appearing too casual during a time of global tension. Peter King, conservative commentator and Republican Representative of New York, famously criticized the choice, saying it displayed a “lack of seriousness.”

The backlash highlighted unspoken rules about presidents and their appearance. The outrage wasn’t truly about the color of the suit; it was about expectations. Presidents are meant to project a certain image of authority and tradition, often symbolized by conservative attire. For Obama, the first Black president, these expectations carried an additional weight. His every move—down to his wardrobe—was scrutinized under a lens shaped by both racial and cultural biases.

Kamala Harris and the Tan Suit Moment

In 2024, Vice President Kamala Harris wore a tan suit to an event, immediately drawing comparisons to Obama’s infamous moment. However, the reaction this time around was less critical and more symbolic. Her choice was seen as a nod to Obama’s experience, sparking conversations about how public perception of political leaders has shifted—or remained the same.

Harris’s moment also underscored unique challenges faced by women in politics. Obama’s tan suit provoked accusations of being unpresidential, a critique that was heavily based on race. Harris often faces double the scrutinization that Obama did, which can be analyzed through a double lens of gender and race. For women in positions of power, clothing becomes a statement of credibility and capability, whether intended or not.

The Media’s Role in Political Fashion

The controversy surrounding these tan suits is a prime example of how media and public discourse often fixate on the superficial at the expense of substance. In Obama’s case, his comments on ISIS and Ukraine were overshadowed by the scrutiny his fashion choices brought. Similarly, Harris’s accomplishments and policies are constantly taking the back seat to discussions about her appearance.

This fixation is not new. From Hilary Clinton’s pantsuits, often scrutinized as a symbol of her perceived lack of femininity, to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s designer dress at the Met Gala, which started a debate about the messaging and affordability of her “Tax the Rich” statement, fashion has been weaponized as a tool for criticism. Kamala Harris’s choice of Converse sneakers during the 2020 campaign drew attention, overshadowing her policy initiatives and qualifications. The media’s focus on appearance often perpetuates biases, distracting the public from the policies and leadership qualities that matter most. The obsession serves as a distraction, shifting the public discussion away from policies, leadership capabilities, and the systemic issues they are trying to address. The overemphasis on appearance reduces complex individuals to symbols, sidelining the deeper contributions they make to cultural and political progress.

Why Fashion Matters in Politics

It’s easy to say these tan suit incidents are trivial, but they reveal the symbolic power of clothing. Fashion in politics is not just about style; it’s about identity, relatability, and authority. For leaders like Obama and Harris, sartorial choices can challenge norms or reaffirm them, intentionally or otherwise. In a broader sense, these moments reflect societal expectations of leadership. What does professionalism look like? Who gets to define it? When a tan suit can spark this much outrage it’s clear that these questions are far from settled.

The controversies surrounding Obama’s and Harris’s tan suits highlight a paradox: while we demand substance from our leaders, we often let superficial matters dominate the conversation. Fashion in politics is not only a matter of aesthetics; it is a battleground where perception, identity, and power intersect. By understanding these dynamics, we can move beyond the color of a suit to focus on what truly matters—the vision, policies, and leadership that shapes our world.