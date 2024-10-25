The Most Trending Halloween Costumes Of 2024 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With all the trends that have come and gone in 2024, there are so many Halloween costumes to put together and show off this spooky season. The horror-filled holiday is one that allows you to escape and dress up as anyone your heart desires.

Whether you’re looking to channel your favorite fictional character or rock a celebrity’s iconic look, there are lots of great ideas that are receiving attention on the internet this year.

If you’re striving to dress up as one of the latest fads or if you want to be unique yet recognizable, here’s a list of the highly anticipated costumes this year as well as some equally great concepts that’ll stand out:

Trending Costumes for Halloween of 2024:

Cheetah

Cheetah print has taken the internet and our retail stores by storm. Not only is this costume idea very “in” with the TikTok trends, being the Google Fright Geist’s eighth most trending Halloween makeup look, it’s also extremely easy to put together! Besides the usual corset and mini skirt, it can also be an opportunity to have fun with your appearance such as getting claw-like nails, experimenting with makeup, or even getting cat eye contacts!

Siren/Mermaid

The versatility in this costume alone makes it a great option for Halloween. To achieve the mermaid look, boho skirts, crochet tops, and seashell accessories are your best friends. Trying out shimmery makeup to mimic scales or gills makes a big difference too! If you want to go along with the creepy vibe of the holiday, add sharp teeth, colored contacts, fake blood, and more to flip it into a siren look.

Concept Costumes

For those that aren’t feeling the character costumes, concept costumes have been receiving popularity, with Jack and Coke being the fourth most trending duo costume on Google. While it can be as simple as sticking a logo or brand to a shirt, concept costumes can be a creative challenge in making it accurate and easily recognizable. On top of the fact that they can be solo or duo costumes, it can be fun to have others guess what you’re dressed up as!

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

After Netflix’s hit documentary, America’s Sweethearts, which highlighted these show-stopping athletes, it’s no surprise that their iconic cheer attire will probably be recreated this Halloween. Who doesn’t want to rock the tied, royal blue top and gorgeous, white cowboy boots?

Sanrio

Hello Kitty and Friends have stood the test of time in regard to popularity, especially with 2024 being their 50th anniversary of being pop culture sensations. Sanrio is filled with memorable characters like Kuromi, My Melody, Keroppi, Pompompurin, and many more that each have a variety of different outfits that could be worn this Halloween. Hello Kitty alone, as Fright Geist’s third most trending Halloween makeup, has a lot of variety with her well-known blue overalls, her nerd glasses, her Hawaiian look, and more.

Some Creative Costumes I’d Love to See This Year:

Orange or White Tiger

With all the cheetah craze, I would love to see the same recognition for a tiger look! I don’t see this costume done too often, even though the striped makeup and green eyes would stand out so much. This idea can even be turned into a duo costume if you include a white tiger as well.

Alien

With Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” and “Need to Know” music videos as inspiration, I feel like this idea could be executed in so many ways. An alien costume allows you to experiment with different bright colors and creative hairstyles or outfits since an alien’s appearance is what you believe they could look like. You can even bring a partner along as an astronaut that stumbled upon your planet!

Iconic Celebrity Looks

The Short N’ Sweet tour is currently underway, and Sabrina Carpenter’s iconic pastel heart corset dresses have been recreated by many attendees. However, if you couldn’t snag tickets to this year’s tour, Halloween can still be a great opportunity to join in on the DIY-ing of celebrity outfits. From Karol G’s fuzzy earmuffs, arm warmers, and boots, to Tyla’s crochet two pieces and ruffles, 2024 has brought unforgettable outfits to rock this Oct. 31.

Trends quickly come and go in just one year alone, so the costume choices are endless. What’s most important is your confidence in what you’ve put together and having a fun time doing it. Halloween is the one day we get to dress up as whoever or whatever we’d like, so get creative with your costumes this year!