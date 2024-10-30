The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

The right to abortion is on the ballot in Florida this election cycle (Oct. 21 – Nov. 5). The official title of the amendment, “Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion,” is a perfect description of this law –– the entire point is to allow this decision to be made by the individual and their doctor, not the government.

The full text of the amendment reads, “No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider. This amendment does not change the Legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion.” This law applies to adults in Florida who are seeking abortion as medical care. It is intended to protect the individual and allow them to take their health into their own hands.

Abortion is a difficult and heavy choice, however, it is necessary in many cases; this law will protect individuals who are seeking this care. After Roe v. Wade was overturned by SCOTUS many states, including Florida, adopted harsh laws against abortion and even created legal penalties for healthcare providers that perform this procedure. Since its reversal, abortions have only increased along with infant and maternal death rates. Outlawing abortion does not prevent them –– if anything, it just kills more people.

Being pro-choice does not mean you are necessarily pro-abortion for yourself or others, it means being a proponent of allowing the individual and their doctor to make their medical choices. For an amendment to pass in Florida, it needs a 60% voting majority. Protect the women and individuals who can get pregnant in your life by voting Yes on Amendment 4!