At the time of writing this, the finale of season 28 of The Bachelor is tomorrow, Mar. 8, 2024. Prior to this season, I hadn’t watched any of The Bachelor franchise’s shows and I thank my roommate for convincing me to watch it. This season had so many compelling, strong women that captivated an incredibly large audience. As this season is quickly coming to a close, I want to touch on the impact some of these women have had on the future of The Bachelor franchise, and of course some future predictions.

There was one particular voice that stood out to me this season, and that was Maria Georgas. Maria’s experience with drama throughout the season resonated with any girl who had to experience high school, and it was incredibly admirable how she stuck to her truth. Although I am sad that many of the other girls lost the spotlight due to multiple episodes encapsulated by the drama, Maria’s authentic, blunt demeanor kept me and many others watching. It was refreshing to see a woman who is not afraid to stand up for herself while also being insanely funny. It is no surprise that she is a fan-favorite for next season of The Bachelorette.

On a more serious note, increased publicity for this season of The Bachelor has brought large amounts of hate for some of the women. Final three contestant Rachel opened up during the Women Tell All about the racism she has experienced across social media platforms. She commented on the Bachelor Happy Hour Podcast, “I wish more people would be kinder with their words and know that their words have weight to them….”. Hateful comments like those experienced by the 27-year-old ICU nurse are common across the Bachelor Franchise, and I hope that her speaking out about this on multiple platforms leads to positive change for future Bachelor contestants.

The strength of all of the contestants is admirable within both of the final contestants, Daisy and Kelsey, facing struggles with a recent cochlear implant and the passing of a parent. This set of contestants feels painfully “real” which is why I am so invested.

Now… for some predictions.

I would love to watch a Bachelorette season starring Maria. She is so lively and entertaining, not as an act, but because that is her authentic self. I hope she could meet someone who matches that energy. As to who Joey will end up with, I am genuinely thrown for a loop. Just so nobody can say that I’m wrong after tomorrow, I will refrain from guessing (sorry not sorry). No matter the outcome, this Bachelor season is definitely a memorable one, testifying to the strength of women.