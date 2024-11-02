The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

Growing up, Victoria’s Secret was just that one store in the mall where my mom bought bras. It seemed like a scandalous place that sold very lacy, very see-through undergarments. It wasn’t until I hit puberty that I realized it wasn’t as bad as it seemed. Yes, they sell lingerie (more on that later), but they also offer high-quality bras for women of all ages. Whether you prefer a t-shirt bra, sports bra, or push-up, they sell durable, well-made options.

Before taking a break in 2018, Victoria’s Secret held a dazzling annual fashion show every year since 1995. Popular models and musicians graced the runway, with the models adorned in sparkles and magnificent wings. Those familiar with the show refer to these models as The Victoria’s Secret “Angels.”

This year, the company decided to bring back the fashion show after a six-year hiatus. The performers for the event included Lisa, Tyla, and the one and only Cher. Many people were excited about the show simply because Cher was singing. However, the models walking the runway also drew a lot of attention. Gigi Hadid opened the show in a beautiful pink romper and giant pink wings, while her sister Bella, back on the runway after a break, closed the show in a fiery red ensemble. From Adriana Lima to Candice Swanepoel, Tyra Banks to Kate Moss, and even Ashley Graham, Victoria’s Secret did not hold back on its Angels this year. On the other hand, I wasn’t a fan of many of the outfits or wings this time around. Some fans speculate that this could be a result of bringing in top models.

The show’s return sparked excitement on TikTok but also prompted a different conversation. For years, people have criticized Victoria’s Secret for showcasing models in a way that sets unrealistic beauty standards for the average woman. The brand faced backlash for its lack of diversity, body inclusivity, and perpetuating a narrow definition of beauty. This criticism eventually led to the cancellation of the show in 2019, as many felt the company was out of touch with modern values. However, this year many praised the show for being more inclusive and promoting body positivity. If you’re like me, you were wowed by all the women on the runway, regardless of size. They were all stunning!

Personally, I believe the Victoria’s Secret fashion shows allow women to embrace their sexuality and femininity in a way that feels empowering rather than objectifying. Watching these shows has inspired me to feel more confident not just in what I wear, but in how I carry myself. It’s about owning your power, your beauty, and your identity. I hope others can see that these fashion shows represent more than just beautiful women in lingerie — they celebrate confidence, individuality, and the freedom to express yourself.