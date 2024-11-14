This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

Thrifting has always been something I’ve enjoyed, and it’s become more of a hobby over time. Rummaging through the racks and finding unique pieces brings me so much joy. Every time I need a “me” day, I grab a coffee and head to my favorite thrift stores, where I can look through every section of the store, from clothes to books, without interruption. Back home, I have a few thrift stores that I love, and my go-to spot even has a boutique section. This is something not every thrift store has, which makes it extra special. They carry a lot of high-quality brands at relatively affordable prices. One time, I even found a Chanel pantsuit — it was beautiful! They also have a great jewelry selection, and every time I visit, I find a new piece to add to my collection.

While thrifting is super fun, you have to be willing to hunt. Here are some tips I follow to make the most of my thrift trips.

Go In With a Goal (or Not) Now that it’s fall, I’m specifically on the lookout for sweaters, cute vests, skirts, and more. Sometimes I make a small list to remind me of what I’m looking for when I go thrifting. With thrift stores, everything you find is unique and unexpected, so I always go in with an open mind. The list just jogs my memory of where to look. Not every time do I thoroughly check each section; sometimes, it’s just a matter of time or wanting to focus on a particular item. But you don’t have to have a list. Thrifting is all about the experience! I’ve gone on many trips with no expectations and no idea of what I’m looking for — and that’s part of the fun! I often bounce between sections without following any specific order, moving from the shirts up front to the shoes in the back, and then to the accessories up front again. Photo by Burst from Pexels Never Skip the Accessories! I’m a girl who loves her accessories. I always wear my gold pendant necklace and rings — you’ll never see me without them. When I’m thrifting, I always check the jewelry section because there can be hidden gems. The boutique section at the thrift store back home, which I mentioned earlier, is my favorite place for jewelry. Most of my pieces are from there. I once found a beautiful gold-plated necklace with a pearl-like bead charm, which I gave to my best friend for her birthday, and she loved it! I also consider bags to be accessories, so I always check that section too. The perfect handbag or purse can elevate an outfit, and I’ve had a lot of luck at my local thrift stores. Recently, I bought a larger purse because I didn’t have one and wanted something for study days instead of a tote bag. The one I found is by Laura Scott; it’s brown with gold hardware, and I’m obsessed! Keep Your Eyes Open for Brand Names While I’ll pick up anything cute, regardless of brand, it’s amazing to find a big-name item at a low price. These pieces can be hard to spot, which is why I sift through the racks slowly and with purpose. If I like something, I always check the tag! You can find the brand name and sometimes even tell how old the piece is based on the logo style. One of my best finds has been a green, thick, oversized sweater from Free People — I wear it as often as possible, even in this hot Florida weather. Bring a Thrift Buddy Personally, I love thrifting with my mom. It’s one of our favorite things to do together. We usually start at our local Goodwill and then hit a couple of smaller thrift stores. Thrifting with someone else is so much fun because you can get opinions on pieces you try on. Often, I’ll try something I think is cute, but my mom will have a different take, which helps me decide whether to buy it. Plus, we usually grab lunch afterward, which makes the outing even sweeter!

You don’t have to do all of these things to have a successful thrifting experience, but these tips are just some of the things I’ve learned and enjoyed along the way. Don’t be afraid to jump in, you’ll be amazed by what you find. Thrifting is all about the thrill of the hunt!