The Morning After: Reflecting on the 2024 Election

So here we are, votes have been counted, the tweets have been fired off, and the election memes are already reaching their expiration date. The 2024 Presidential Election has officially wrapped up, and whether you’re celebrating or commiserating, it’s safe to say this election season was one for the books.

Election Day at the University of South Florida felt like a mix between a sporting event and a reality TV finale. Groups of students huddled around the campus, eyes glued to their phones or the giant screens broadcasting the results. Every few minutes, you’d hear someone say, “Can you believe this?!” — though, whether it was in excitement or dismay varied by crowd.

Of course, there was the classic clash of political t-shirts: red, blue, and everything in between. Some wore their allegiances loud and proud, while others opted for subtlety, using their facial expressions to give away their true thoughts. There are always your political science friends confidently predicting which states would flip and why — as if they weren’t just as surprised as the rest of us.

If there’s one thing that truly stood out this election, it was the role of social media. USF students turned their Instagram stories into live election updates, Twitter became a battlefield of hot takes, and TikTok was flooded with reaction videos, some dancing in celebration and others staring into the void.

It’s safe to say, the influencers were in full force. USF’s College Democrats and Republicans helf a heated debate in weeks leading up to this election. One thing’s for sure: the “I’m moving to Europe” jokes never get old, but let’s be real, most of us will be staying right here in Tampa.

For many of us, the end of this election feels like coming out of a hurricane: there’s relief that it’s over, but also a sense of “what now?” For some, this means gearing up for four years of pushing their political agendas, whether in favor or opposition to the new administration. For others, it’s about finding a way to bridge the gaps that have widened between friends, classmates, and even family members over the past few months.

And then there are those who are simply exhausted. The countless debates, ADs, and unsolicited political opinions have left many of us wanting nothing more than to never interact with anybody again. But hey, at least we’re all in this post-election hangover together, right?

Regardless of your political affiliation, one thing is clear: young voters made a significant impact this year. At USF, voter turnout was reportedly higher than ever, thanks to the tireless efforts of student organizations like BullsVote and the College Democrats and Republicans who, against all odds, managed to get students registered, informed, and to the polls.

While the election may be over, the political process is far from it. The real challenge starts now as we navigate this new chapter in our nation’s history. It’s time to hold our elected officials accountable, continue to have conversations that matter, and to remember that democracy doesn’t end at the ballot box.

So, what’s next for us? Do we let this election divide us, or do we come together to create the change we want to see on campus and beyond? Whether you’re planning to dive deeper into activism, or just trying to survive finals week without mentioning the word “election” again: this is our time to make our voices heard, even after the election stops trending.

So take a deep breath, and don’t forget — there’s always another election around the corner.