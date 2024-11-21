Tampa Bay, Support Local: Sugar Cream Clay

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

Supporting local businesses is always wonderful; not only do you make a connection with people who are sharing their creations and passions, but you also get to own some really cool and unique items! With the holiday season coming up, I decided to start writing about some of my local favorites in the Tampa Bay area. One of my favorite local creators in St. Pete is Allie Case, who owns Sugar Cream Clay, a studio based in St. Petersburg, FL. The studio hosts pottery classes and glaze nights where you can create fun ceramic pieces and, overall, heal your inner child.

I first met Allie at Indie Flea in October 2022. It was the start of my sophomore year at USF, and I was still navigating my way around the St. Petersburg community. As I walked through Indie Flea, Allie’s tent caught my eye. She had pastel cinder blocks, fun ceramic mugs with smiley faces, cute flowers, wavy handles, and a shiny holographic sheen. There was a small mug I was obsessed with. It was so unique and beautiful, splattered with pink, purple, and blue. Flowers were sculpted along the outside with shiny gold centers. At the time, I couldn’t afford it and hesitantly put it back. I remember debating it, walking around the market 2–3 times as I kept looking at it. However, I ultimately left it behind and decided to keep up with her on Instagram (@SugarCreamClay). I thought that was the wise decision until I noticed she had reposted someone else’s story of a mug very similar to the one I kept debating over. I immediately DM’d her, asking if I could buy it off her online storefront if it was still available because I couldn’t stop thinking about it! Thankfully, Allie DM’d me back and put it up on her website a couple of days later. I immediately bought it, and honestly, that was the start of my all-things ceramic and Sugar Cream Clay collection.

Serena Lozandi

At the next Indie Flea, I made sure to pass by her tent to see what else she had created. If I saw something I wanted, I decided to buy it! Even when I didn’t buy anything, I’d stop by to say hi and share a photo of her creations on my Instagram story. At one point, my friends began stopping by her tent because they’d seen my posts, even mentioning me by name. Throughout this market season, Allie has always been so sweet, remembering me whenever I passed by. Eventually, she opened her studio with the same kindness and sense of fun and childlike wonder. At her studio, her team offers private wheel-throwing classes. In these classes, you (and your party) get 1-on-1 attention from the instructor, so you’re not learning with strangers, and you’ll get help if your clay starts to wobble. When I went, my instructor, Phia, demonstrated the wheel-throwing process, including preparing the clay, attaching it to the wheel through the “bat,” centering the clay, and coning it before shaping it into whatever we tried to make. At one point, my nail was a bit long, and I accidentally cut through my cup, making it wobble. Since it was a 1-on-1 experience, Phia was able to help me save my cup! After making two pieces, the clay is set to dry, and you can come back during a glaze night to paint it for an additional fee or choose a single glaze for the team to prepare before firing. Once that’s done, you can come pick up your creation.

Serena Lozandi

So, if you’re wondering what to get your creative friend, partner, or family member this season, consider checking out Sugar Cream Clay. At the studio, you can find fun mugs, planters, ashtrays, and other creations. Or, you can always gift them a private wheel class they can schedule at their convenience! If you end up stopping by, tell them that Serena sent you!