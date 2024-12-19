Taking the Bull by the Horns: My “Not Normal” College Experience

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

When I say I never thought I would be here, I mean it. I’m a week away from graduating and receiving my Bachelor’s in Communications, writing this at my local ramen shop. There are so many emotions I’m experiencing and there are so many reasons why I’m feeling them. Finishing my college career as a student doesn’t seem real. I feel the need to sign up for classes next semester, find out where to get the cheapest textbooks, and research the best professors for my classes. But that’s not happening again, and I can’t believe it. How I got here might sound weird, but it definitely is real.

I wasn’t a bad kid. I didn’t do drugs or party or even date. I was raised by my traditional Hispanic parents and had two older brothers. I had everything except the drive to succeed. Traditionally, Hispanic women where I’m from only graduate high school and immediately get married and have kids before they could legally drink. And honestly, that’s totally fine! Except, I didn’t want my life to go that way so early. I knew I wasn’t ready for that kind of life. But when no one in your family even attempts to go to college, you don’t think it’s a possibility for you.

I didn’t graduate with my class. Instead, I took the summer to get my credits and did the county graduation with a bunch of random people; a quick and easy 2 hour ceremony. Afterwards, I went to my local community college with my declared major as architecture. My first year went not so well; I was only taking 3 classes at a time, but I barely passed, if I even went. After two years, barely halfway through my associates, my lack of drive still wasn’t gone. I wasn’t passionate about architecture like I thought.

And then COVID hit. All of a sudden, my classes went virtual and I struggled with them even more. Not to mention, there is so much math involved. I almost dropped out and struggled to find my passion in college.

Spring 2022, I took one class that changed my whole life: Writing for the Mass Media. I was always really good at writing in school and I rekindled my love of writing entirely. The aspects of mass media and communication spoke to me. It taught me that the way we communicate with other people in different communities can be studied extensively through writing. Communication was always interesting to me, as someone who loved speech and debate in high school. This class made me realize not only was I in the wrong major, but that communications was where I belonged. I wanted to work in places that served specific communities and speak for them and their desires. I changed my major immediately and started on the transfer plan. My only problem was what university I wanted to go to afterwards.

Everyone that I knew went to the University of Central Florida. But as much as I liked the vibe, I didn’t want to move and make new friends again. I loved going to Tampa and I wanted to be in a city where the sports were good and so were the people. I don’t think I could’ve gone anywhere other than the University of South Florida.

I graduated Fall 2022, and applied for the summer of 2023. I got to take in-person classes with people my age. It took some time, but I made friends in my classes, and as a commuter it was hard, but so worth it, to put myself out there. I was going out and having fun after only working and taking online classes. I started going to festivals and hockey games and my love for music and sports were ignited. I got to be a person again.

It took 6 years (thanks COVID) and countless hours of working hard and studying, but I’m finally here! A dream I never thought I could have is coming true. USF gave me so many opportunities for success and I’m so scared; but I’m also so excited to work with communities of people and their passions, whether it be in sports or music or anywhere else. I can’t wait to walk across that stage in front of my parents, my biggest supporters, and be the first in my whole family to get their Bachelor’s. I can’t wait to be my little cousin’s biggest inspiration to work hard and follow their passions.

My word of advice to people who feel lost about what they want to do is this: don’t change for other people, only for yourself. You will find your passions in life and you will succeed, but only if you go for it.

And finally, Go Bulls!