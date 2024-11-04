Shop Small Fall: 6 Small Businesses in the Tampa Bay Area You Should Check Out this Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

There’s a passion and uniqueness behind small businesses that’s not usually seen in large corporations. To know where a product was made, who it was made by, and what my support is going towards is gratifying. And you as the consumer are getting the chance to directly support someone’s dream.

Recently, the Tampa Bay area was hit by 2 major hurricanes within a week and a half of each other. For small businesses, natural disasters can be detrimental. Up and down Florida’s west coast, small businesses took a big hit from these storms; many faced damages, flooding, and days of lost revenue.

Now, more than ever, it’s essential to support small businesses in our communities. Here are six small businesses in the Tampa Bay area you can support this fall.

Wild Roots

Wild Roots is a plant nursery located in St. Petersburg, Florida. I went to Wild Roots for the first time in July. When I visited the nursery, I spent a little over an hour admiring the beautiful array of greenery. That day, I ended up taking home a tiny Echeveria Succulent that I named, Evvie. Wild Roots also sells handmade goods — including pottery, jewelry, fragrances, and candles — and hosts private events and workshops. Wild Roots is more than just a plant nursery, it’s a place for the local community to make unforgettable memories in a botanical paradise! Original photo by Savannah Barker

HaleLife Bakery

HaleLife Bakery is a vegan, gluten-free, and allergy-friendly bakery with four locations in Tampa, Carrollwood, and St. Pete. Even before opening their doors in 2017, HaleLife has serviced the Tampa Bay community by provides thousands of people who live with dietary restrictions the opportunity to enjoy delicious treats. HaleLife serves a selection of baked goods such as cupcakes, cookies, ice cream sandwiches, and donuts. This year, HaleLife opened up 2 bistros in St. Petersburg. The bistro locations serve all of the bakery items, plus a variety of specialty dishes such as breakfast street tacos, french toast, and pizza. Discovering HaleLife was life-changing for me. I have always lived with severe food allergies. Never had I been able to eat somewhere without having to ask staff a million questions because my life depended on it, literally! At HaleLife I am able to walk in, order anything I would like on the menu, and not have to worry about going into anaphylactic shock. I cannot put into words how thankful I am to have found HaleLife. Original photo by Savannah Barker

Felicitous

Looking for a cozy little coffee shop to read in this fall and winter? Well look no further than Felicitous! Felicitous is a coffee shop near USF that serves a variety of food and drink items. I really enjoy their chai latte. I really admire the efforts Felicitous makes to build community amongst their customers. With several events a month – including markets, live musical performances, art shows, speed dating, and more – across their two locations, there’s something for everyone! Felicitous is one of those places that feels right out of a movie. Whenever I go there, I am drawn in by its energy and find myself there for hours. I highly recommend visiting this coffee shop! Original photo by Savannah Barker

BN Jewelry and Artwork

BN Jewelry and Artwork is an online store based out of Bradenton, Florida. The shop owner, Kelly, specializes in unique, handmade bohemian jewelry, as well as original abstract paintings. Each piece is skillfully made with a special emphasis on color choice, creating eye-catching wearable art. I own several jewelry pieces from this shop and I love each and everyone of them. Almost every single piece is one of a kind. I love how all of the different colors incorporated in the jewelry can pair with several outfits in my closet. The shop owner Kelly, also has a Youtube channel where she posts tutorials on how to make the jewelry featured in her shop. Her dedication to sharing content brings her love of art and crafting to a large audience. This allows people from all parts of the world to learn the art of jewelry making. Original photo by Savannah Barker

Wendy’s Closet

Do you love shopping for unique, vintage items? Well, a vintage heaven just so happens to be located in St Petersburg, Florida and it’s called Wendy’s Closet! I’ve learned from personal experience that this isn’t just a place you can stop by, you need to come prepared to spend your entire day there. Pack your snack and text your mom because you will be unavailable for the foreseeable future! The staff is extremely knowledgeable. My best friend was looking for a pair of men’s cargo shorts, and an employee guided us to the proper section and pulled out three bins of cargo shorts that would fit my friend perfectly. Wendy’s Closet also offers a large variety of vintage clothes ranging from Y2K miniskirts to old-school college sweaters. I’m looking forward to stopping in soon to pick up a new statement piece for my wardrobe.

AS Art and Things