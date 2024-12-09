‘Second Chances’ at Tampa’s Portico Cafe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

Sitting in the heart of downtown Tampa is a unique space called The Portico, home to a collection of meeting areas designed to encourage community connection. My favorite part of this space is its café, which offers employment to individuals transitioning out of homelessness, addiction, or incarceration.

Unfortunately, many employers discriminate against those undergoing these transitions, making it difficult to secure a job and turn their lives around. However, The Portico Cafe provides people with a second chance at life.

If you ever have the opportunity, I highly recommend watching Second Chances, a documentary by USF’s own Tamara Nemirovsky. Nemirovsky is an Honors College professor who teaches students how to use creative arts to tell stories with a focus on community-related concepts. Having taken two of her classes myself, I can confidently recommend her as an outstanding professor. Beyond her teaching, Nemirovsky is an award-winning filmmaker whose documentary premiered at the Gasparilla International Film Festival and has been featured at several other festivals. Her 52-minute film follows four community members — Portico employees — as they navigate the challenges of recovery and the impacts of COVID-19.

In an interview with USF Honors News, Nemirovsky shared, “If the participants don’t have a follow-up, a next step, they may go back to substance use.” The documentary serves both as an educational tool and an opportunity to inspire others in recovery. The Portico Cafe is more than just a job; it’s a positive outlet that helps individuals escape the pressures of their circumstances.

As Nemirovsky notes, The Portico is a step in the right direction. For example, one participant in the documentary begins working at the café, which ultimately leads to her regaining custody of her children. Second Chances is an emotional but inspiring watch, showcasing the resilience of each individual and their fight to rebuild lives free from addiction and homelessness.