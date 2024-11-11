Rewatching my Favorite Teen Shows as an Adult

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

Some shows from our childhood deserve all the rewatches. Growing up, I was exposed to everything from reality TV to Spanish sitcoms and telenovelas, but the early 2000s teen dramas were my favorites. They were my window into what I hoped my teenage years would look like, though reality was nothing like TV. Now, rewatching these shows as an adult, I’m often left thinking, I was allowed to watch this? Below are my five favorite teen shows, viewed through my adult eyes, 10-ish years later.

*Spoilers ahead*

Pretty Little Liars

This show was wild, featuring four girls dealing with the disappearance of their friend Alison while also being tormented by an anonymous figure, A, who threatened to expose their secrets. I used to love almost all the ships on this show, and yes, that did include Ezria. Now I have grown past the toxic ships and put more focus into the lack of responsible parents in this show. Also, how did they manage all their schoolwork at such a “prestigious” school? And honestly, I would’ve gone to the police right away, especially after “A” was revealed and “The Jenna Thing” came out. They were just kids — why is every adult in town either too ignorant to help them when they’re not out to get these girls themselves?

Dance Academy

As someone who wanted to dance professionally, this show was so addicting. The show follows Tara Webster, a young ballerina, and her journey to the National Academy of Dance in Australia with little training and way bigger dreams. Tara definitely has “lucky girl syndrome,” not only scoring a spot but also getting caught in a love triangle. I used to relate to her carefree best friend Kat, but being older now, I resonate more with Abigail, the perfectionist frenemy. If someone with no training got an automatic spot, I’d be mad too. And honestly, if Tara cared so much about dance, she should focus on her technique and ditch friends who aren’t serious. Also as an adult, I would not pay for my kid to go to school without having her 100% focus on her grades in school. Amazon Studios

H20: Just Add Water

Australia’s teen shows are top-notch. Even if this show was more kid-friendl, I still watched it for the fantasy-fulfilling concept. H2O follows Rikki, Cleo, and Emma after they are rescued from Mako Island, and suddenly have the powers (and tails) of mermaids. First of all, their male friend Lewis was my favorite character. He was my first exposure to the sweet nerdy guy friend archetype and is the best part for me still. Second, I don’t think I would’ve kept this a secret from anyone, both as a teen and an adult. Avoiding water is the worst part as a beach-goer myself. My first instinct would be to go to the doctor because the idea of mermaids is insane, whether you’re a teenager or an adult. Unfortunately Zane is still a nuisance. I understand there is a mystery mermaid issue to solve, but he is too annoying. Keep that to yourself bestie.

The Fosters

Looking at this show now, I can’t believe ABC allowed this progressive of a show to air at this time. It follows Lena and Stef Foster, a same-sex couple with their blended family of biological and adopted children. The drama was wild: What do you mean Mariana and Jesus are talking to their birth mother in secret? What do you mean Callie and Brandon like each other when Callie is trying to get adopted into his family? Even though Stef and Lena were great moms, they honestly should’ve kept a closer eye on their kids. This show was not afraid to tackle controversial subjects; from immigration to alcoholism, they always tried to talk about real-life issues that affect so many people in this country. I couldn’t imagine being a child of the Fosters and having all this drama around me, while still going to school each day like I was normal. As an adult, I would be checking these kids’ phones all the time.

Riverdale