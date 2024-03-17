This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

As music constantly evolves, pop begins to be defined differently. When you think of pop, or popular, music you might think of people like Taylor Swift, but there are so many different artists out there, so here are four of the new and up-in-coming pop artists or “Pop Princesses.”

Reneé rapp

Reneé Rapp started as a true theater girl on Broadway as Regina George in Mean Girls and has a role in the movie as Regina George, and is on the soundtrack for the movie. She also starred in Sex Lives of College Girls as Lexington Murrary. Although she has had an extensive background in singing, including an EP called Everything to Everyone, she put out her debut album Snow Angel at the beginning of 2023. Her music includes homages to R&B music with her own pop spin on it. In her music, she also shares her experiences queer relationships, both with men and women, and her sexuality. Since then she has been on tour, been recognized for her voice on multiple late-night talk shows and her big personality on stage and in interviews.

OLivia ROdrigo

Olivia Rodrigo got her start on the Disney Channel, starring in shows including Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, where she made strides in her role as Nini. When her debut album Sour came out in 2021, it was on the Billboard charts and became everyone’s new break-up album. Soon after, she came out with her sophomore album GUTS in 2023. Since then she has been on tour truly bringing back the “Y2K rock pop” vibe to her music and stage persona.

Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan started her career creating YouTube videos singing covers of songs. She then released her first single titled “Good Hurt” in 2017 as well as her first EP after that called School Nights. After the release of her first album, she has been on tour and writing for her new album, The Rise and Fall of the Midwest Princess, which was released in 2021. In her music and onstage, she not only shares what it’s like to be a woman but also how queer representation is important. She also includes drag queens as a part of her performance. Since then, Roan has been on tour solo and with Olivia Rodrigo.

victoria Monét

Victoria Monét started singing at a very young age in musical theater. Soon after she began songwriting and was a frequent collaborator with Ariana Grande and worked with her closely on some of Grande’s tours. She also began songwriting and collaborating with other famous artists like Travis Scott, Blackpink, and Fifth Harmony. It wasn’t until 2014 that she began creating music for herself and released her debut EP Nightmares & Lullabies. In 2019 she released “Jaguar” and Jaguar II. Her music is influenced by artists like Beyonce, expressing a true R&B sound. Since then, Monét has been collaborating more with artists and was nominated for a Grammy for Record of the Year. She received seven nominations and three wins for Best New Artist, Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter started her career on the Disney Channel as Maya in Girl Meets World and acting in movies including The Hate You Give and Tall Girl. Following her career with Disney she released her debut album Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying in 2014. Her other studio albums include Evolution (2016), Singular: Act I (2018) and Singular: Act II (2019). She then released emails i can’t send in 2021, which somewhat broke her ties from her Disney career with a new recording studio. In her music, she shares breakup stories and conflicts through pop ballads. Since the release of her last album she has been on tour with her own album and famously has been touring with Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour.