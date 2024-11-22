This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

To know me is to know that I am a die-hard Bad Bunny fan. I mean, how could you not be? He’s tall, he’s handsome, he’s talented, he’s fashionable, he’s Puerto Rican, and most importantly, he loves Puerto Rico and is unapologetically vocal about his political opinions and what he wants for the future of the island and our people.

Before I dive into why I’m calling this my “renaissance,” let me share a bit about my personal connection with reggaeton.

I was born and mainly raised on the island of Puerto Rico. Reggaeton is one of the main genres my culture has brought into the world. When I lived there, I obviously listened to it — it’s pretty much played everywhere — but I mostly stuck to very specific artists. In my home, you could always hear Wisin & Yandel and Ivy Queen. When I moved to the States, I fell even more in love with this genre. While I was on the island, I wasn’t as into the underground scene or the wider range of reggaeton artists as I am now. This was caused by me moving away, which made me miss that part of my culture, and I became totally immersed in it.

Back to Bad Bunny — I really got to know him through his song “Mayores” with Becky G. I knew about him before that, but wasn’t a huge fan, and looking back, I kind of regret it. I mainly wasn’t a huge fan because my mom didn’t really like for me to listen to more of the “vulgar” reggaeton songs…which in hindsight does not make much sense considering most of Wisin & Yandel’s discography — Noche de Sexo anyone? — Back then, he was performing on a smaller scale, and I definitely could have seen him live when he was just starting out. That song came out, and for some reason, it completely rewired my brain. I became absolutely obsessed with him, and that feeling hasn’t stopped since. I’ve had the pleasure of watching him transform through different phases, musical genres, and fashion choices, and I am in constant awe, supporting every single one of his transformations. I think his way of expressing himself, our culture, and his artistry is unique, beautiful, and unapologetic. It’s so bold and brave, especially since he’s breaking the norms often associated with reggaeton artists.

Since I love Bad Bunny so much, I don’t think he ever drops a truly bad song. Sure, some of his songs may feel more generic, but they’re never awful. He’s been my number one artist on Spotify for years now. But this year, after attending his concert in May, I took a bit of a break. I thought maybe I was “Bad-Bunnied out,” so I started focusing on other artists. About a month ago, though, I decided to listen to one specific song, and I had this huge realization — why did I ever think I was over him? Why did I think I had outgrown Bad Bunny? Because I definitely have not! He is a mastermind, and his talent is truly exceptional. I found myself listening to his music for hours, realizing that he has a song for every emotion you could imagine. If you’re feeling passionate, there’s a song for it. If you’re feeling sad, there’s a song for it. If you’re angry about the political state of our island, there’s a song for that, too. And if you’re feeling happy and in love, he’s got that covered as well.

Because of this realization — that Bad Bunny truly has a song for every feeling and situation — I’m going through a “Bad Bunny renaissance.” I am falling in love with him all over again, and I am so, so happy to know that I haven’t outgrown him or “matured past” his music. He remains one of my absolute favorite artists.