It finally feels like spring is here! It’s warmer outside but with a soothing breeze, a nice introduction to the stifling heat of Florida summers. The days are longer, the sunlight on our skin feels nice, and all the plants around us are coming to life.

Spring is a time of reflection and growth for me, especially when it comes to the month of April. As the spring semester begins coming to a close I begin making my summer plans and I reflect on who I was in the past year and come to realize many different things about myself. As I work to grow, I draw back a lot from human interaction and spend a lot of time with myself. I’m not sure about anyone else, but especially when I’m spending a lot of time alone I need music to listen to at all times. Here’s my soft spring playlist for focus, reflection, and feeling connected to the world around me.

“Put Your Records On” -Corinne Bailey Rae

“I Wish You Roses” -Kali Uchis

“Drew Barrymore” -SZA

“As It Was” -Harry Styles

“Good Days” -SZA

“Unwritten” -Natasha Bedingfield

“Moral Conscience” -Kali Uchis

“Broken Clocks”- SZA

“Happy Together” -The Turtles

“Pink + White” -Frank Ocean

“Telepatía” -Kali Uchis

“20 Something” -SZA

“Dog Days Are Over” -Florence + The Machine

“See You Again” -Tyler, The Creator, Kali Uchis

“Sugar” -BROCKHAMPTON

“Ophelia” -The Lumineers

“Endlessly” -Kali Uchis

“Stronger” -Raveena

“Snooze” -SZA

“Location” -Khalid

There’s obviously a lot of SZA and Kali Uchis on here (guess my most played Spotify artists), but these are all songs that bring me a lot of joy and calm this month. I hope that as the semester comes to a close and the stress of finals starts to get to us, everyone finds music that brings them peace. Feel free to give my suggestions a listen!