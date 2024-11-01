Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
I Have a Problem…Too Many Lip Products

The first step in overcoming an addiction is admitting that you have a problem, and I am brave enough to admit that I do. Over the course of a year, I have managed to collect 13 lip products ranging from lip stains, to lip liners, to lipsticks. While my collection started with a humble tinted lip balm and a regular lip balm, it has exponentially grown due to my  itch to try out more lip products. Whenever I see a new video on my social media feeds, I immediately save it to my folders. For the more affordable products, I longingly stare at them when I stop by Target, but for the more expensive products, I wish for the day that I can make the purchase without having to worry about the associated price tag. I even come up with ridiculous justifications so that tI feels more reasonable to buy a product. Recently, I bought the Topicals’ Slick Salve, and due to the hefty price tag for a lip balm, I felt a little amiss with my decision. Even though I wasn’t the one paying for it, I justified buying the product as it meant that I would be supporting a WOC-owned brand. Furthermore, I reasoned that I could use the lip balm as a nighttime lip treatment due to how heavy it is. 

To others, it is a very concerning collection, but to me, it’s my pride and joy. When I start collecting something, I do it with my full chest and energy. When it comes to my lip products, or my lippies as I refer to them so affectionately, it adds a little bit of excitement to my life. With so many products at my disposal, the potential combinations are endless. My favorite combination is a tinted lip balm, a lip stain, and an oil or gloss. Even while writing, I tried a new combination of a new lipstick, new lip tint, and an oil. Somedays, I prefer to take on a more pinky and delicate look while some days require something more nude. I don’t always enjoy a bright red lip on me, but it has its moments during special occasions. 

This entire collection started while I was trying to find dupes for Clinique’s Almost Lipstick in Black Honey. Due to a family member’s generosity, it recently came into my possession, and I am happy to say that it lives up to the hype. I love the subtle look of the sheer dark red, easily rising through the ranks as one of my favorites. I also love the Romand Lip Tints and Melting Balms as it provides that long lasting tint to my lips, regardless of whether I’ve been eating or drinking a fun beverage. When finding my routine, I simply found the colors I liked and the finishes I liked, which is easy for anyone to do. While it may not require 13 different lip products, everyone should consider finding what their signature lip routine is. 

Tanmayee Kanagala is a first-year majoring in biomedical sciences and minoring in political science. With aspirations to one day enter the medical field, she enjoys having creative outlets that differ from her future career path.