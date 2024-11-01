I Have a Problem…Too Many Lip Products

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

The first step in overcoming an addiction is admitting that you have a problem, and I am brave enough to admit that I do. Over the course of a year, I have managed to collect 13 lip products ranging from lip stains, to lip liners, to lipsticks. While my collection started with a humble tinted lip balm and a regular lip balm, it has exponentially grown due to my itch to try out more lip products. Whenever I see a new video on my social media feeds, I immediately save it to my folders. For the more affordable products, I longingly stare at them when I stop by Target, but for the more expensive products, I wish for the day that I can make the purchase without having to worry about the associated price tag. I even come up with ridiculous justifications so that tI feels more reasonable to buy a product. Recently, I bought the Topicals’ Slick Salve, and due to the hefty price tag for a lip balm, I felt a little amiss with my decision. Even though I wasn’t the one paying for it, I justified buying the product as it meant that I would be supporting a WOC-owned brand. Furthermore, I reasoned that I could use the lip balm as a nighttime lip treatment due to how heavy it is.

To others, it is a very concerning collection, but to me, it’s my pride and joy. When I start collecting something, I do it with my full chest and energy. When it comes to my lip products, or my lippies as I refer to them so affectionately, it adds a little bit of excitement to my life. With so many products at my disposal, the potential combinations are endless. My favorite combination is a tinted lip balm, a lip stain, and an oil or gloss. Even while writing, I tried a new combination of a new lipstick, new lip tint, and an oil. Somedays, I prefer to take on a more pinky and delicate look while some days require something more nude. I don’t always enjoy a bright red lip on me, but it has its moments during special occasions.

This entire collection started while I was trying to find dupes for Clinique’s Almost Lipstick in Black Honey. Due to a family member’s generosity, it recently came into my possession, and I am happy to say that it lives up to the hype. I love the subtle look of the sheer dark red, easily rising through the ranks as one of my favorites. I also love the Romand Lip Tints and Melting Balms as it provides that long lasting tint to my lips, regardless of whether I’ve been eating or drinking a fun beverage. When finding my routine, I simply found the colors I liked and the finishes I liked, which is easy for anyone to do. While it may not require 13 different lip products, everyone should consider finding what their signature lip routine is.