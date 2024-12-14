Holiday Presents to Gift Your Friends this Friendsmas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

The holidays are here, and the season of gift-giving is upon us. While the hunt for the perfect gift can be fun, it can also be stressful. From budget-friendly options to thoughtful keepsakes, here are five great gift ideas for your friends.

Gel-X Nail Kit: Perfect for the Nail-Obsessed Friend For that friend who always has their nails done, a Gel-X Nail Kit is the perfect Friendsmas gift. These kits are super convenient and allow you to do your nails at home, which means they’ll never have to worry about booking a salon appointment again. There are tons of options available online, particularly on Amazon, and many are priced similarly to the cost of a single salon visit. Most kits come with everything they need — nail prep materials, nail tips, gel polish, and a UV lamp to get the perfect salon-style nails from home. Streaming Service Gift Card: For the Ultimate TV Show Binger We all know that one friend who’s constantly binge-watching the latest show or rewatching their favorite classic movies. With so many streaming platforms out there these days (Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and so many more), it can be tough for your broke college friend to keep up with all the subscriptions. A gift card for one of their favorite streaming services is the perfect gift. Affordable Digital Camera: For the Friend Who Loves Photography If you’ve got a friend who’s obsessed with taking pictures — an affordable digital camera is a thoughtful and fun gift. You can easily find budget-friendly digital cameras on Amazon or maybe do a deep dive to find a second hand digicam. As someone who is a photographer and also has a little digicam I take everywhere, I would love this gift! Personalized Photo Gifts: A Thoughtful Keepsake There’s something so special about personalized gifts, and a custom photo gift is perfect to encapsulate golden memories. It can be a cozy blanket with their favorite photos, an album filled with memories, canvases, or cute personalized mugs. Companies like CVS, Walmart, and Shutterfly offer amazing deals on these types of gifts, especially around the holidays. Speaker or Quality Headphones: For the Music Lover in Your Life Last but definitely not least, for your friend who can’t go a day without listening to music, a portable speaker or a nice pair of headphones makes an awesome gift. A Bluetooth speaker is perfect for outdoor hangouts, trips, or for relaxing at home. If your friend is more of a headphone person — whether they’re listening to music, catching up on podcasts, or locking in for exams — a pair of headphones will definitely be appreciated.

Happy gift giving!