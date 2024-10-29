This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

“Thought Daughter Autumn” is a season for overthinking, journaling, melancholy, reading, long car drives, and binge-watching the Twilight series. As a Floridian stubbornly wearing sweaters and long sleeves in 80 degree weather, I try to find other ways to indulge in the autumn spirit. In honor of this, I’ve assembled a list of 5 albums (and a few honorary mentions) to set the fall mood.

Grace by Jeff Buckley One of my all-time favorite albums, and one that I hold near and dear to my heart. Honestly, I listen to this album year-round, but it hits differently in the brisk breeze of autumn. Jeff Buckley, the actual love of my life, created an album that will rip your heart to shreds. Soon, you’ll find that you can’t stop thinking about his mesmerizing lyrics and gut-wrenching vocals. His most popular song, “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over,” deserves every second of its acclaim. But my personal favorite is “Dream Brother.” The drum in the background, the intense build-up to the end of the chorus, and the heart-wrenching lyrics make it a quintessential Jeff Buckley song. The Twilight Saga: New Moon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) This is a compilation of various artists, so I’m sorta breaking the rules on my own list. But again, it’s my list, and this soundtrack embodies autumn to its core. There are a few songs that I don’t particularly like, but overall, I enjoy it. “Rosyln” by Bon Iver, in particular, made me listen to it on repeat. Metamorphosis Complete by infinity Song An up-and-coming soft rock band of four siblings, this album has an easygoing vibe that doesn’t require much effort to enjoy. From start to finish, the siblings’ voices mesh together perfectly, creating a soothing effect on the listener. Though, to me, this feels more like a late summer-early autumn listen. 19 by adele Her debut album has a raw authenticity that never fails to send chills down my spine. Obviously, “Chasing Pavements” is a classic, but there are also absolute bangers like “Right As Rain” and “Daydreamer.” This album always brings me back to late-night car rides in October with one of my best friends. The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We by mitski This album is tinged with nostalgia. While any Mitski album has enough crippling dread to place the listener in a catatonic state, I had a hard time pinpointing just one from her discography. But Mitski’s most recent album fits the autumn feel. It’s because of songs like “Heaven,” “My Love Mine All Mine,” and “Bug Like an Angel” that I chose this album over the others. Fun fact: “My Love Mine All Mine” was my top song in Spotify Wrapped 2023, even though the album only came out in September.

Honorary Mentions

Blood Bank by Bon Iver

This collection of work is a phenomenal example of the fall vibe, but it’s unfortunately only an EP.

Folklore & Evermore by Taylor Swift

I desperately wanted to put these two albums on the list, but there were too many references to summertime (Folklore) and winter holidays (Evermore) for me to morally add them. Still, the lyricism and storytelling on both albums are remarkable and ideal for “Thought Daughter Autumn.”

Happy listening and happy fall!