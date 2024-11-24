The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There was a time when Dancing with the Stars felt like an old box of glittery and fringe costumes tucked away in the attic — nostalgic, yet covered in dust. But now, it has made a dazzling comeback, reminding us why we fell in love with it in the first place. The show, which once felt like it was twirling its last tango, is suddenly everywhere again. So what’s behind its surprising return to center stage?

You may have noticed the sudden resurgence of ballroom dance tutorials on TikTok. That’s right: Gen Z is surprisingly obsessed with the show their parents used to watch on TV. And, thanks to social media platforms, they’re no longer watching from the sidelines. Fans are now recreating routines performed on the show, debating the judges’ scores, and creating repost-worthy moments after every episode. It’s proof that what’s old can be new again.

In recent seasons, DWTS has upped its game when it comes to star power. Gone are the days when the biggest name on the roster was that guy from season four of Survivor. Now, we’re seeing actual headliners who can bust a move — celebrities like Ariana Madix, known for her Vanderpump Rules comeback, and even former NFL players like Danny Amendola, who shockingly have rhythm (who knew?). This injection of fresh talent, combined with the return of fan-favorites like Derek Hough to the judges’ table, has reinvigorated the competition and the drama — because, let’s be real, DWTS without a little drama is unheard of.

In a world where it feels like every new show on streaming platforms is trying to be darker, edgier, and more complex, DWTS is like comfort food for the soul. The formula is simple and hasn’t changed much over the years: sparkly outfits, over-the-top performances, and Alfonso Ribeiro’s puns. It’s a breath of fresh air for those of us exhausted by endless true crime docs and dystopian dramas. The show brings a welcome escape with its glitter bombs and confetti, offering viewers the kind of pure, unadulterated entertainment we didn’t know we needed.

At its core, DWTS isn’t just a dance competition — it’s a story about redemption. Who doesn’t love seeing a B-list celebrity transform into a ballroom king or queen, one quickstep at a time? Watching the contestants grow from two-left-feet to tango pros is the kind of feel-good TV that leaves you rooting for the underdog. And let’s be honest: seeing someone like The Bachelor‘s Joey Graziedei suddenly nail a Viennese waltz is the kind of character arc you’d only get in a Hollywood script. There’s something undeniably wholesome about it all; in a world that’s often anything but, that wholesome factor is everything.

We might be living in a streaming era, but the live element of DWTS is a major draw. There’s something special about watching in real-time, complete with voting and that nail-biting suspense of wondering whether or not your favorite star will be eliminated. It’s like a weekly mini Super Bowl for dance enthusiasts. This live element, combined with the recent decision to return the show to ABC, while streaming on Disney+, means viewers are flocking back to see their favorite routines on the biggest screen in their living room.

For a show that started in 2005, DWTS has managed to weather numerous TV trends — from the rise of reality dating shows to the influx of intense streaming dramas. The fact that it’s not only surviving but thriving speaks volumes. Its ability to adapt, bringing in younger audiences while still delivering the sequined sparkle that longtime fans adore, shows that even a show about ballroom dancing can master the art of reinvention.

So, whether you’re tuning in for the quickstep, the tear-jerking stories, or just to see if someone will trip over their partner’s heels, it’s clear that Dancing with the Stars is here to stay. The ballroom is back, baby, and it’s brighter than ever!