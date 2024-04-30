Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Met Gala Gown
Met Gala Gown
Alanna Martine Kilkeary / Her Campus
Style > Fashion

Chrome Hearts Craziness: The Fashion Label’s Best Red Carpet Moments

Ishani Gutta
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

Chrome Hearts was not always a TikTok trend, the brand started off in a Los Angeles garage in 1988, made to rebel against fashion norms. The label has incorporated heavy leather, sterling silver, and the rock and roll biker aesthetic to create authentic, high quality pieces. As the brand has become more well known amongst the younger generations, let’s point out some of the best Chrome Hearts red carpet moments fashion history has to offer. 

Matt Leblanc’s Sling 

Friends star Matt Leblanc attended the 1996 Emmy Awards in a custom made Chrome Hearts sling. The leather piece was not only functional but a stringing fashion statement and displayed the Chrome Hearts cross on it. 

Bella Hadid’s Met Gala look

Supermodel Bella Hadid is well known for rocking Chrome Hearts. She wore this striking all black number to the 2018 Met Gala themed Heavenly Bodies. The look was finished with a gold chain featuring the iconic Chrome Hearts cross. 

Lenny Kravitz’s Met Gala look

Lenny Kravitz wore this lace and leather Chrome Hearts look for the 2022 America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala. The look featured leather pants, a corset, and a lace cape to go along with it. 

Cher’s leather jacket 

Cher is a multi-time offender when it comes to stunting in Chrome Hearts. For the 2022 CFDA awards she stunned in a custom made leather jacket Chrome Hearts gown.  

Dua Lipa’s hot pants

For the 2024 Brit awards, Dua Lipa wore a two piece matching Chrome Hearts set. Her leather corset featured black patchwork of the brand’s cross logo. She wore matching leather pants, pointy boots, and silver jewelry to finish the look. 

Kim Kardashian’s back-to-back looks 

At the 2023 CFDA awards Kim Kardashian wore a stunning all black Chrome Hearts gown which featured Chrome Hearts Cross patches all over the gown. She paired the look with Chrome Hearts cross earrings and a fabulous updo. Later that night she wore a similar plunge neck Chrome Hearts corset gown with two stunning cross necklaces from the brand. 

Ishani Gutta is a writer at the Her Campus South Florida chapter. She currently writes about a multitude of topics ranging from social issues to pop culture. In addition to Her Campus, Ishani is an active member at multiple clubs including pre-health, fashion, and fitness. She is a freshman at the University of South Florida, majoring in Biology and on the Pre-Medicine track. In her free time, Ishani enjoys going out for runs, crocheting, baking, and going out with her friends. She loves exploring new places and wants to travel the world one day.