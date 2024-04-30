Chrome Hearts Craziness: The Fashion Label’s Best Red Carpet Moments

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Chrome Hearts was not always a TikTok trend, the brand started off in a Los Angeles garage in 1988, made to rebel against fashion norms. The label has incorporated heavy leather, sterling silver, and the rock and roll biker aesthetic to create authentic, high quality pieces. As the brand has become more well known amongst the younger generations, let’s point out some of the best Chrome Hearts red carpet moments fashion history has to offer.