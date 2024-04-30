Chrome Hearts Craziness: The Fashion Label’s Best Red Carpet Moments

Chrome Hearts was not always a TikTok trend, the brand started off in a Los Angeles garage in 1988, made to rebel against fashion norms. The label has incorporated heavy leather, sterling silver, and the rock and roll biker aesthetic to create authentic, high quality pieces. As the brand has become more well known amongst the younger generations, let’s point out some of the best Chrome Hearts red carpet moments fashion history has to offer.
- Matt Leblanc’s Sling
-
Friends star Matt Leblanc attended the 1996 Emmy Awards in a custom made Chrome Hearts sling. The leather piece was not only functional but a stringing fashion statement and displayed the Chrome Hearts cross on it.
- Bella Hadid’s Met Gala look
-
Supermodel Bella Hadid is well known for rocking Chrome Hearts. She wore this striking all black number to the 2018 Met Gala themed Heavenly Bodies. The look was finished with a gold chain featuring the iconic Chrome Hearts cross.
- Lenny Kravitz’s Met Gala look
-
Lenny Kravitz wore this lace and leather Chrome Hearts look for the 2022 America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala. The look featured leather pants, a corset, and a lace cape to go along with it.
- Cher’s leather jacket
-
Cher is a multi-time offender when it comes to stunting in Chrome Hearts. For the 2022 CFDA awards she stunned in a custom made leather jacket Chrome Hearts gown.
- Dua Lipa’s hot pants
-
For the 2024 Brit awards, Dua Lipa wore a two piece matching Chrome Hearts set. Her leather corset featured black patchwork of the brand’s cross logo. She wore matching leather pants, pointy boots, and silver jewelry to finish the look.
- Kim Kardashian’s back-to-back looks
-
At the 2023 CFDA awards Kim Kardashian wore a stunning all black Chrome Hearts gown which featured Chrome Hearts Cross patches all over the gown. She paired the look with Chrome Hearts cross earrings and a fabulous updo. Later that night she wore a similar plunge neck Chrome Hearts corset gown with two stunning cross necklaces from the brand.