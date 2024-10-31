Books and Boots: The Secret Life of a Girl in ROTC

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

You might be wondering why there are a bunch of college kids walking around campus in full camo military uniform. Is the military invading our university? No, these students enter these programs within the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) of their own will. The students are known either as Midshipmen (Navy) or Cadets (Air Force & Army), but are generally referred to as cadets. The goal of every ROTC program is to develop future officers of the armed services and to foster personal and professional growth in their journey as students. At USF, we have three branches: Navy, Army, and Air Force. There are also two more branches: the Marines and the Space Force, which are attached to the Navy and Air Force, respectively. All students in any ROTC program go through similar events each week, such as, early morning Physical Training.

Physical Training can start as early as 5:45 AM, followed by some sort of Leadership/History Course that can be attached to a minor. Throughout the week, ROTC also ensures that the cadet is disciplined in Drill. So if you see a bunch of cadets marching around the CWY, don’t be alarmed — just walk past them as if nothing is going on. But what are the benefits of this program?

Well, here are a couple to ponder.

Need Help Paying for College? ROTC offers many scholarships depending on each branch to aid students in paying for tuition or room and board. Some branches even provide their cadets with stipends periodically throughout the semester to ensure they are financially supported. Want to Expand Your Leadership Experience? ROTC places cadets in mock situations to practice their ethical and logical decision-making skills under pressure. Practical experience in and out of the classroom is essential, especially when careers depend on making the right call both in and out of the office. This semester, I had the opportunity to be the Honor Guard Commander and speak in front of the entire Wing, which had my anxiety through the roof. But I am so glad I did it and can improve on it. What Will I Get Out of This Whole Thing? With the new semester approaching, many students wonder why they should even join ROTC. The real question is, why not? You meet so many students from different universities with like-minded goals, wanting to be officers in the United States military. I have met some of my closest friends in the past year I have been in the program, from bonding over how we’re going to do our hair to working out to get higher scores for our next PFA.

Many don’t know this, but as of 2022, the percentage of women officers in the military is only 16%. With more women joining and completing the program, you can make a difference in leadership for the women and men who are enlisted today! Maybe you won’t like it, and maybe you’ll love it, but as Kamala Harris once said, “If we do not lift up women and families, everyone will fall short.”