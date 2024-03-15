The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hi all, I hope everyone is doing well! This week, I’ll be covering some of my absolute favorite books, from ones that are a bit newer in my collection to some older ones I find myself always going back to.

Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid This book sincerely reignited my passion for reading at the age of 21. I was such an avid reader as a kid and completely fell out of love with reading as school got increasingly more difficult. Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo reignited a sort of whimsical passion for reading again through the characters of the book regaling their tales and Evelyn Hugo recounting her life’s story. The book goes over the life of Evelyn, being retold by a young writer who was handpicked to write about her…but why? If you love a good fiction book intertwined with a bit of mystery, this book is perfect for you. Magnolia Parks by Jessa Hastings I cannot sing enough praise for this book. Truly one of the most encapsulating books and series that I have ever read and I want to finish the entirety of a book in a day. Magnolia Parks, the first book in a series covering moments in the lives of wealthy socialites, poses the question of how many loves does one get in a lifetime. It follows an on-again-off-again couple, Magnolia and BJ, who can never seem to get the timing of their love just right. If a will they won’t they romance is your type of book, you should definitely pick this one up. Happy Place by Emily Henry I read Happy Place a while ago and haven’t been able to stop thinking about it ever since. It’s pretty obvious that I love a good romance book, but Happy Place takes on another face to life’s many changes. It’s a book about a seemingly happy and engaged couple who has this large friend group essentially built around them and they’re on a group trip together. In actuality, this couple had broken off their engagement, but none of their closest friends are in the know. Will they be able to fool everyone, or will everyone start to see through the cracks? Pick up Happy Place and find out!

My journey with reading for fun has definitely not been linear, but picking up these books has helped me get back into sitting down with a good read. Hopefully, you guys enjoyed these recommendations and will find yourself picking up a good book, or two!