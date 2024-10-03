A Sports Girl’s Guide to Fall and Winter Sports

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

Fall is here, and while baseball season is winding down, there are plenty of sports to get into for the fall and winter season. COVID-19 helped spark my interest in sports and being in a city like Tampa helps; there’s plenty of sports teams to follow here. There are a few teams in every sport that you should keep an eye out for. With social media like TikTok and Instagram showcasing the behind-the-scenes moments of athletes’ lives, the connection we make with them also helps us connect with teams outside of our region.

Here are a few teams in the most popular fall and winter sport in the U.S. you should be looking out for.

Football

Buffalo Bills The Bills have been successful, winning their division for the past four seasons, but they’ve added younger talent this offseason. Quarterback Josh Allen has shone throughout his career but has only one AFC Championship appearance. Under Coach Sean McDermott, it will be interesting to see how he manages the rookies and veteran injuries, particularly that of linebacker Matt Milano. San Francisco 49ers The 49ers have a strong winning history, with recent playoff appearances and Super Bowl victories fueling hopes for another Lombardi Trophy. However, injuries to key offensive players like Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel could pose challenges. Coached by Kyle Shanahan and led by quarterback Brock Purdy, they remain a must-watch team this fall. Photo by Piero Huerto Gago from Unsplash Kansas City Chiefs Of course, I’d put this team on a list of teams to watch this season! The Chiefs have dominated since 2020, winning 4 out of 5 Super Bowls and their conference every season. With Andy Reid coaching and Patrick Mahomes leading, they need to maintain their success to fend off challengers. Shoutout to our fave WAG Taylor Swift for adding to the fall sports vibe!

Honorable Mentions: Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles

Basketball

Boston Celtics Winning the NBA championships this past season certainly has put the Celtics highup on the list of NBA teams to watch. Fans should tune in to the Boston Celtics this season as they showcase a talented roster led by stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Under coach Joe Mazzulla, they aim to enhance their defense while maintaining offensive strength. It will be interesting to see how Boston uses their new roster of athletes to come back to the top this season. New York Knicks The Knicks showed strong potential last season by pushing the Indiana Pacers to seven games in the Eastern Conference semifinals. However, injuries to key players have been a concern. With newly acquired players like Karl-Anthony Towns adding size and shooting, the team hopes to stay healthy and advance to at least the Eastern Conference Finals this year, being coached by Tom Thibodeau. Photo by Markus Spiske from Pexels Los Angeles Lakers The Lakers are always worth watching, especially this season as LeBron James plays alongside his son, Bronny, for the first time. Fans will also witness LeBron and veteran Anthony Davis in what may be their final seasons. Under coach JJ Reddick, the team aims to enhance their defense while maximizing offensive potential, promising some electrifying matchups.

Honorable Mentions: Orlando Magic, Minnesota Timberwolves, Milwaukee Bucks

Ice Hockey

Florida Panthers Coached by Paul Maurice, the Panthers have always been a top contender even before winning their first cup in 2024. Making a playoff appearance every year since 2021, the Panthers have dominated the Eastern Conference. With high-caliber players like Matthew Tkatchuk, Sam Bennett, and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky remaining on their roster it’s very likely that we’ll be seeing them coming back to reclaim their spot up top this season. New York Rangers The New York Rangers face a challenging season, but with talent like goaltender Igor Shesterkin and stars Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin, they won the President’s Trophy (highest number of points in the season) in 2023-2024. Despite not reaching the Stanley Cup Final since 2014, their team has strengthened. New head coach Peter Laviolette, hired in 2023, could be the key to finally securing their first Cup win in a decade. Tampa Bay Lightning With the recent trade of captain Steven Stamkos to the Nashville Predators, the Tampa Bay Lightning face challenges for a successful season. However, with NHL assists-leader Nikita Kucherov and star goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, they still have strong potential for another Cup run. Coach Jon Cooper has led the team to postseason appearances since 2020, including their 2020-2021 Stanley Cup victory.

Honorable Mentions: Carolina Hurricanes, Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars

The truth is, many of these athletes came from college teams, so it’s important to support your university’s sports teams, no matter what division. Getting into your university’s athletics can open doors for you in the future!