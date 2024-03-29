WANT TO GET INTO MUSICALS? START OUT WITH THESE

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The first musical I remember watching was High School Musical when I was 4 or 5 years old. Before I even knew what the concept of high school was (even though this musical is probably not the best perception of high school, especially in a Puerto Rican context), I became enamored with it.

The dances, music, vocals, sounds, actors, scenes, drama, it all appealed to my young eyes. So in kindergarten, I would bring to school the High School Musical 2 DVD to watch during our lunchtime—and for a while, we all did, until my teacher and classmates finally got tired of my obsession.

I’m sure that you may have a similar experience or affinity for musicals but maybe strayed away from them, or just don’t have the time to get into them.

Well, in light of new movie musicals coming out such as the new Mean Girls film, Wonka, and Wicked, it’s become evident that Broadway musicals are making their way to the big screen. If you saw any of these (or plan to), and would like to get into these types of movies, this is the guide for you.

Probably the best and easiest way to get into musicals is through movies because, if it’s a Broadway performance that’s currently running, or even an old one, it’s hard to find a bootleg or pro-shot.

So, if you’re looking to get into musicals adapted into Broadway shows, Moulin Rouge is calling your name!

Moulin Rouge is a 2001 movie adapted into a Broadway musical in 2018. It’s set in 1890s Paris where Christian, a poor poet played by Ewan McGregor, falls for Satine, a beautiful courtesan and nightclub star played by Nicole Kidman. However, a jealous duke tries to court her and is oblivious to the growing feelings between the two love birds and the mysterious illness Satine suffers from.

The first 20 to 30 minutes of Moulin Rouge feel like they’re on steroids, but soon after the plot thickens, develops, and becomes darker—and so do the bright visuals. The musical numbers are colorful and full of soul, there’s a different genre for everybody.

My favorite musical number is “El Tango de Roxanne,” a song performed by Ewan McGregor, Jacek Koman, and José Feliciano, a Puerto Rican composer and singer of great renown. The dance, the build up, and the rough low vocals bring a darker side to the movie and are very moody. Trigger warning, the scene includes harassment and assault.

Yes, unfortunately the quality is very low for this scene.

You can stream Moulin Rouge on Amazon Prime Video by renting or buying it.

Have you ever wanted to see what a relatively modern burlesque club operates and looks like? Welcome to Burlesque!

This 2010 film, and one of my favorite musical movies ever, has a stellar cast made up of Christina Aguilera, Kristen Bell, Cher, Stanley Tucci, Eric Dane, Alan Cumming, and more. Also, there is some behind the scenes drama between the two showrunners of the movie, Steven Antin and Clint Culpepper, who created this film while being in a two decade long relationship.

Burlesque follows Ali, a small-town blonde girl from Iowa, who moves to Los Angeles in search of a new life. Then she comes across The Burlesque Lounge run by Tess, a retired dancer and owner of the venue who struggles to keep the club alive, which is facing all kinds of financial challenges. The owner hires Ali at first as a waitress and then allows her to audition for the burlesque troupe. During a performance, the blonde amazes everybody with her voice and becomes the main attraction of the lounge.

This movie has it all. Drama. Romance. Love triangles. Struggling small businesses. Capitalism. Amazing costumes. Christina Aguilera vocals. What I love about this film is that there’s never a dull moment. The transitions from a scene to a song blend well together, and the music advances the plot, allowing you to understand the character’s thoughts and inner conflicts.

The songs in this movie give you a whole new insight into the character that’s singing. For example, my favorite musical number is a scene in which someone messes with the music and Ali, played by Christina Aguilera, sings live in the theater. Ali’s surge of confidence comes from a place of wanting to prove herself and show the world that she’s ready to be a star. The character’s intention is shown in a whole new light, which cannot be shown through dialogue. Plus, Christina slayed this song.

You can stream Burlesque on Netflix.

You’ve probably heard of the iconic Legally Blonde movie, but did you know it was adapted into a musical?

The 2007 musical with the original cast features Broadway stars such as Lauren Bell Bundy and Christian Borle. Legally Blonde: The Musical tells the story of Delta Nu Sorority Sister Elle Woods and her trip in pursuit of Warner Huntington III, the man she’s in love with. Along the way she meets Emmett, Paulette, and all her Delta Nus who see her journey through Harvard University and a law degree.

I could not recommend musicals without talking about Legally Blonde: The Musical. Not only does it have a pro-shot of the entire production, but it’s easily accessible through YouTube. With the professional and totally legal upload of the show, you are able to appreciate, at a low quality, an amazing musical based on the iconic early 2000’s movie.

I prefer this version much more than the movie because the character development is more in depth, apparent, and justified. The show gave a whole new perspective to Warner, Vivian, and Emmett’s characters and backgrounds. The music and the dance numbers are super catchy. I highly recommend this musical if you’re looking for something fun and easy to watch. Be warned, some of the language may be considered insensitive.

Personally, my favorite song, and probably the most emotional one of the entire show, is “Legally Blonde” (yes, it’s self-titled). It’s a powerful and raw duet that tugs at my heartstrings each time I watch it.

This is the complete musical if you’d like to watch it.

Hear me out, if you saw this as a kid, you may want to revisit it if you haven’t. Other than the nostalgia, if you want to get into musicals, or even back into them, this is an oldie but a goodie. It may be targeted as a children’s movie, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be enjoyed by an older audience.

The 2011 film has many well known actors and singers such as Jesse Eisenberg, Anne Hathaway, George Lopez, Leslie Mann, Wanda Sykes, Jane Lynch, Jamie Foxx, Will.i.am, and many others.

What’s so good about this movie is the combination of the animation, the voice acting, and the music. Also, they gave us a banger of a song with “Hot Wings,” which is arguably the best song in the entire film. The drums, the visuals, the dance it evocates. As a Puerto Rican, the music makes my heart dance.

You can stream Rio on Disney+.

With the recent end of the first season of Percy Jackson on Disney+, you might be on a PJO high, or if you’re a Camp Half Blood kid like me, you always have withdrawals.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is a 2017 off-Broadway show based on Rick Riordan’s first Percy Jackson and the Olympians (PJO) book. Though there may be some bootlegs around, there is no pro-shot. The only way to stream it is through YouTube or Spotify.

The musical involves Percy, Annabeth, and Grover’s efforts to prevent a war among the Greek gods and find Zeus’ missing lightning bolt.

The musical is perfect for you if you want to go down a Percy Jackson rabbit hole. I don’t have much to say about this musical other than it has helped me with my PJO withdrawal. So, give it a try if you miss this dynamic trio, even if there’s always a duo in a trio.

You can stream The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical on Spotify.

So, considering that even if all I ever saw from this list as a child was Rio, that film was enough to make me fall in love with musicals.Though my love for musicals is a passion I have developed throughout the years, it does not mean that it is not possible to develop it at an older age.

Musicals should not and are not catered only to a young audience. Music is enjoyed by anyone at any age so why should we be judged for liking musicals just because it bursts into song every 5 minutes with extravagant dance numbers and beautiful vocals. I think that if we could burst into song more, we would definitely be happier.