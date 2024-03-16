Unpacking the Hype: Is 2024 Really the New 2014?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In recent times, a captivating theory has taken hold on social media: Is 2024 the new 2014? Let’s delve deeper into this notion.

2014 is a year etched in our memories. It seems like just yesterday we were engrossed in theaters watching The Fault in Our Stars, grooving to Pharrell Williams’ “Happy,” and immersing ourselves in various challenges. It was a year of captivating chaos, one that left an indelible mark on our collective consciousness.

While it may seem premature to declare that 2024 is poised to outshine 2014, it’s worth exploring the parallels between the two. Join us as we embark on a journey to uncover the similarities and differences between these years.

Let’s revisit the moment when Tumblr stood out as one of the most prominent apps of 2014. Introduced to the online sphere in 2007, Tumblr swiftly gained acclaim for its emphasis on visual content and its dynamic creative community. It served as a hub for all the images that, in various ways, were setting trends at the time.

Let’s start with the fashion trends. 2014 was characterized by several trends, and one that I remember the most was the t-shirt trend with logos. From the classic Rolling Stones band t-shirt to the Victoria’s Secret pink ones.

This year, tops and sweaters brought a sense of enjoyment. They were anything but subtle, restrained, or dull; instead, they were vibrant, bold, and, indeed, enjoyable. The abundance of graphics, logos, and colorful sweaters contributed to this lively trend. However, this fashion movement isn’t a distant memory, as the oversized shirt trend remains relevant in today’s fashion landscape, suggesting that we might continue embracing it from past trends.

It’s important to mention that Kylie Jenner was a very important figure in 2014. Her blue hair set a trend and sparked a lot of conversation even in the years that followed. If you thought that dyeing her hair in bright colors was a thing of Kylie’s past, you are mistaken. In January of this year, Jenner shared her new pastel pink look, very similar to the blue she sported in 2014.

Now, take a moment to reminisce about the musical landscape of 2014. It’s a year that left an indelible mark in many of our lives, characterized by unforgettable songs and groundbreaking music videos. Picture yourself experiencing the excitement of watching One Direction’s “Best Song Ever” music video for the first time. Feel the catchy beats and infectious energy of Katy Perry’s “Roar” reverberating through your ears. And who could forget the buzz surrounding Miley Cyrus’ “We Can’t Stop,” with its provocative visuals and controversial lyrics pushing boundaries in pop culture? Although now we have Bad Bunny in 2024, I don’t believe we can definitively say that it has been a year full of musical successes. Perhaps in the coming months there will be some promising releases that will change my mind.

To fully understand 2014 and its influence on music and musical trends, it’s essential to acknowledge two standout contributions. Firstly, Daniel Kim’s annual musical compilation, Pop Danthology, was eagerly awaited each year, serving as the pinnacle of video and song compilations. And let’s not forget about one of the biggest music influencers of that time, Just Dance. Even though this video game wasn’t released anywhere near 2014, I personally think that the 2014 edition of Just Dance stands out as the best one, and while I won’t delve into details, the sentiment is clear: it’s an experience best understood by those who were part of it.

While reflecting on the year 2014, it becomes evident that it was a time marked by significant shifts and influential trends. From the viral sensation of the Ice Bucket Challenge to the sudden departure of Flappy Bird, this year left a lasting imprint on our collective consciousness, shaping our cultural landscape in ways that continue to resonate today. As we navigate the ever-shifting currents of popular culture, it’s essential to take stock of our nostalgia and consider whether our memories are an accurate reflection of the past or an idealized version shaped by hindsight. Ultimately, the year 2014 serves as a reminder that trends are cyclical, and what may seem revolutionary today could easily become passé tomorrow. By embracing this reality and engaging in critical introspection, we can gain a deeper understanding of our cultural evolution and the forces that shape our collective identity.