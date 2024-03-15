Tips and Tricks to Revive your New Year’s Resolutions

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

January was slow, February passed by in a flash, and now March is upon us. Be honest with yourself, which New Year’s resolutions have you actually dedicated your time to? I’m not going to lie, life lately has felt like it’s dragging and for the longest time it’s been impossible to get out of that mentality. All those Youtube videos about getting out of a slump and getting back on track just haven’t been working for me.

Keep this in mind, sometimes just because something works for everyone, doesn’t mean it’s the right method for you. If my method works for you, amazing! If it doesn’t, adjust it where necessary and make your own system. Here’s how I am actively trying to revive myself and my New Year’s resolutions.

Get back to the basics

Some things can get fixed up with a simple appropriate water intake, three meals a day, and a good amount of sleep. You have to make sure you’re taking care of yourself, and it doesn’t need to be this drastic measure of paying for a course, making appointments (but if they’re necessary, please do them), or any of that. Your energy could be off because you keep snacking all day instead of getting your proper meals. Your focus could be all over the place because you aren’t resting properly. Making sure you are tending to your basic needs already makes a huge difference and allows you to have the energy to focus on your responsibilities and your goals.

Think: What habits can help you get back on track?

When my surroundings are a mess, I get overwhelmed and end up just laying in bed, mindlessly scrolling through my phone. To avoid that, I pick up after myself instead of just leaving things on my desk or throwing them in the everything drawer. Also, I’m not getting any work done if I’m too tired when I arrive home from work or uni. The best way to tackle this struggle for me is to wake up earlier and get an assignment done before I even need to get ready. To get back on track, you need to evaluate where it is that you are struggling and make sure your habits resonate with what you want and need. Those habits will help you make progress in your new year’s resolutions. If it means waking up earlier to work out because you’re too tired at the end of the day, then try it for a week and see how it works.

Glow up checklist

A glow up, at least for me, does not always mean a change in appearance. Sometimes, on top of glowing up physically, we need to glow up mentally. This past week I felt tired of always procrastinating and feeling overwhelmed and suffocated by everything, so I made a list. It included the areas in my life I wanted to declutter (my phone, closet, books, my everything drawer, etc.). The glow up checklist can include everything you need that can help you tackle those goals you’ve been putting off, from habits, to skincare, to decluttering, to even buying new things (be wise on what you’re spending on though).

Reevaluate: What goals still spark an interest in you?

Stick to the goals that make you feel enthusiastic, and scrap the ones that don’t without guilt. At the end of the day it’s your life and your time. For the goals that still create a spark within you, evaluate what needs to be adjusted to make them happen. If that goal is writing a book, do you need to adjust the book idea or the days that you are committing to writing? Establish a system so that each goal works for your schedule. And like I said, if there are goals that no longer resonate with you, it’s completely okay to simply cross them off, perhaps you aren’t the same person you were at the end of the year.

New Year’s resolutions are there because you want to make your life more enjoyable, and you want to focus on things that make you happy and make you feel better. Remove whatever causes procrastination (trust me, I know it’s easier said than done). For example, if I want to journal every morning instead of scrolling on my phone, I will literally put my phone on top of my journal so that when my alarm sounds I turn it off and grab my journal instantly because it’s already there, it eliminates one more step that I might be too lazy to get through.

Remember that you are here for a reason and you came up with those goals because the universe believes you are capable of achieving everything that makes you feel good and sparkly (I really love that word).

Lots of love,

Lya 🤎