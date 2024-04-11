The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPR chapter.

As temperatures rise and the weather clears up, the time that I’ve been desperately waiting for has finally arrived, spring. I don’t know what it is about this particular season that just calls to me as a fashion lover. Maybe it’s the opportunity to step out of the rich, muted tones of autumn and winter and right into my favorite territory, pastels. Perhaps it’s even the flowy and lighter fabrics that I love so much. In any case, these are the things I can’t wait to wear this spring!

Babydoll tops

To me there’s nothing that says “quintessential spring outfit” more than a babydoll style top paired with long baggy jeans. Actually, if I could summarize my fashion sense in one outfit, this would be it. The babydoll top is girly and cute, while baggy pants make the outfit casual and cool. Make it a strappy top and it’s perfect for the warmer spring days walking from class to class on campus.

Pale Yellow

One of my favorite things about spring is the resurgence of all things pastel. One particular tone I can’t wait to wear this spring is pale yellow. There’s just something about this color that reflects the pure joy I feel as days get warmer. To me, it encompasses the season perfectly.

Peter Pan collar

When I think of spring I tend to visualize frilly things, like laces. For me, a Peter Pan collar really encapsulates the more romantic and pastoral undertones of the season. I think it also tends to add a lot of sophistication to what could be an extremely simple outfit.

Midi Skirts

A midi skirt is the cooler, artsy sibling of the maxi skirt. Pair it with a cute tank top and some sneakers and you’re golden.

Low rise bottoms

One trend I’ve been slowly but surely falling in love with is the low rise bottoms bandwagon. There’s something really relaxing to me about low-rise jeans, especially baggy ones, and seeing as I plan to wear a lot of longer shirts during spring, these will probably become my go-tos.

Sunglasses

I’ve never really been much of a sunglasses type of person but, for some reason, lately I’ve been tempted to become one. Not only would they be helpful on those very sunny days, but I also think that they make for a fantastic hair accessory when needed.

Colorful Flats

One trend I’ve been really loving is colorful flats. I think that, similar to the Peter Pan collar, it gives a romantic and whimsical aspect to any outfit, really adding into the playfulness that this season embodies. I’m particularly fond of deep-red or silver, as it’s a great way to add a pop of color to an outfit.