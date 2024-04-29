The Best Places For Lunch Dates In Río Piedras

As a student at the University of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras campus, while I do love my campus, sometimes I need a little break. During my years as a student, I have discovered that a nice lunch date with friends is always a welcome way to distract ourselves. Here are some of my tried and true go-to places for winding down and relaxing with friends.
- Café comunión
-
I visit this spot at least twice a week. Everything is perfect here. The atmosphere and staff is absolutely lovely. I love their Vanilla Iced Lattes and their food is also delicious. I’ve had their sandwiches, soups, and breakfasts and everything has been amazing. You will never leave Café Comunión disappointed.
- Pocillo Dulce
-
This is another place for amazing coffee and food. They have great pastries for those with a sweet tooth as well. Their staff is also very welcoming and sweet. They have an indoor and an outdoor seating area which can be used depending on your mood.
- Selena Pizzeria
-
This is one of the best pizza places I have been to! At Selena Pizzeria they have done a great job of combining different flavors to create masterpieces and integrating vegan options. It is a very cute and aesthetic spot. It is definitely worth a visit.
- Los Monkeys
-
If you are in the mood for burgers and fries, this is definitely the place to go. All of their food is amazing, but I absolutely adore their fries. They also have a great range of options like soy burgers, wraps, and tacos.
- Arrope
-
Arrope has been one of my favorites since my Freshman year. They have a great variety of food to choose from. Here you can order pancakes or french toast, an iced coffee, pasta, or even “comida criolla.” It can be a great place to go when you are indecisive about what to eat or if you are in a big group.
I hope you can visit and enjoy these places as much as I do and that you can keep discovering other amazing places in Río Piedras!