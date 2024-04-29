The Best Places For Lunch Dates In Río Piedras

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPR chapter.

As a student at the University of Puerto Rico, Rio Piedras campus, while I do love my campus, sometimes I need a little break. During my years as a student, I have discovered that a nice lunch date with friends is always a welcome way to distract ourselves. Here are some of my tried and true go-to places for winding down and relaxing with friends.

I hope you can visit and enjoy these places as much as I do and that you can keep discovering other amazing places in Río Piedras!