Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPR chapter.

Ai4I OQHM0 4qFgUmxvzWDjQzxD2byQHo7mhUDipl09VxP3zBUkWn0uRxKP6SBLoSAmTvSYD4Viz Mv3j0bE1myOXr5UwXl4iwg2uUZYyM5Vs iNBauZf0UcbFUl LLDQOX0XQ8n Ptdg 7lhPebYVg

Photo by Roxy Maldonado

Spring has arrived! That means everybody is going to want to do cute little activities to celebrate the new season. For that reason, I’ve studied Flower Crown videos like One Little Projects’, FiftyFlowers’, and Megan Nielsen’s so we can start the season right with some accessories.

What will you need?

  • Measuring tape
  • Floral Wire
  • Floral Tape
  • Scissors/Clippers
  • Flowers (Store bought, hand-picked, or fake)
  • LOTS of Patience :)

Where can you get these items?

  • Most flower shops like French Tulip in San Juan (Mainly for flowers)
  • Walmart
  • Amazon

How do you make it?

After watching a couple of videos, you should follow these steps:

Step 1: Measure your head

You will need to know your head measurements, so you can cut the right amount of floral wire. For example, I wrapped measuring tape around my head and got 23 inches. For a looser fit, I cut around 24-25 inches of the wire.

IZGLKtSuU27QaPM4BMr51 K1oRv0vLo whtCXVumsvJ8iHbiuecDgg14G lV3NQd4l 0JWYQGWFTKiNeTjKj cfT5SfsEyUQUoGWsfDS5Q9dP2uXZ0eFde8s cKrui1LNy7FKTXNTEX7nZ0Es1iYs38

Image retrieved from WikiHow

Step 2: Cut the floral wire

Cut the floral wire according to the length of youe head measurements.

Step 3: Create a circle by joining the ends of the floral wire

Create a loop on each end and conjoin them like One Little Projects’ tutorial or twist the ends together like FiftyFlowers on Youtube.

Photo by Roxy Maldonado

Step 4: Cut and prep flowers

Leave about 3 inches of flower stem available because you’ll need it when you start attaching it to the wire with floral tape.

U7T3nsc3 DdGM20I913F8CWRJzlWtuqAcIfryvcinRjo3DSp9F3w1 TmspbYOc DdsQiqIlIeUYbIu9zVz2ARvxrRrGCRoYKRxZESmOjsHQNu1 NYx4RIYD9iLv aRdm1cPXTa8zdBHiisSJwNcPN5Y

Photo by Roxy Maldonado

Step 5: Add your flowers and tape it up

One flower will slowly be taped by its stem, in a circular motion, to the floral wire. You’ll repeat this process until you reach the end of the thread.

tT6UOH6mK1i536nYc7fHaQJNr8AYbvC1v96er2puEa

Photo by Roxy Maldonado

Step 6: Wear it with pride! :)

iLDbKtNUgH4ut2nhj6USXMKf0u7Ght0DHjdTWcJwT4Easwg0nYpDT1lwQTLRgfbRl8NQ6BXG4IpOiQxY2kfnHUZ9boPD72uumlGdAvDBkcRoPM08CJtFqoR4ubKtaos FOjb vzlnOAo3wyZHA5jZE

Photo by Roxy Maldonado

Roxy Maldonado is a HerCampus writer at the University of Puerto Rico’s Chapter and is majoring in Journalism. She’s interested in covering current events, trending topics, and cool spots around the island or on campus. Overall, she enjoys writing and pursuits a future that permits her to delve deeper in this field along with the possibility of publishing her own stories. She has participated in the English Department’s literary magazine, Tonguas, in which she learned all about the editing process, managing social media accounts, and content creation. Additionally, she works part-time and has contributed to the media content for her job’s social media page. And she’s taken classes on communicating with people through media, which has enhanced her knowledge within the field. She’s passionate about the things she works on and insists on bettering herself each day. Usually, her days are mainly job based since she enjoys working, but when she has a break, you’ll find her reading a book or going out with friends. Sharing new moments with loved ones is vital to Roxy because she believes that life passes by very quickly, and there’s some type of beauty in those shared moments that will eventually become everlasting memories.