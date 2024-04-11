The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Photo by Roxy Maldonado

Spring has arrived! That means everybody is going to want to do cute little activities to celebrate the new season. For that reason, I’ve studied Flower Crown videos like One Little Projects’, FiftyFlowers’, and Megan Nielsen’s so we can start the season right with some accessories.

What will you need?

Measuring tape

Floral Wire

Floral Tape

Scissors/Clippers

Flowers (Store bought, hand-picked, or fake)

LOTS of Patience :)

Where can you get these items?

Most flower shops like French Tulip in San Juan (Mainly for flowers)

Walmart

Amazon

How do you make it?

After watching a couple of videos, you should follow these steps:

Step 1: Measure your head

You will need to know your head measurements, so you can cut the right amount of floral wire. For example, I wrapped measuring tape around my head and got 23 inches. For a looser fit, I cut around 24-25 inches of the wire.

Image retrieved from WikiHow

Step 2: Cut the floral wire

Cut the floral wire according to the length of youe head measurements.

Step 3: Create a circle by joining the ends of the floral wire

Create a loop on each end and conjoin them like One Little Projects’ tutorial or twist the ends together like FiftyFlowers on Youtube.

Photo by Roxy Maldonado

Step 4: Cut and prep flowers

Leave about 3 inches of flower stem available because you’ll need it when you start attaching it to the wire with floral tape.

Photo by Roxy Maldonado

Step 5: Add your flowers and tape it up

One flower will slowly be taped by its stem, in a circular motion, to the floral wire. You’ll repeat this process until you reach the end of the thread.

Photo by Roxy Maldonado

Step 6: Wear it with pride! :)

Photo by Roxy Maldonado