Let’s all be real for a second here, the only reason we ever watch a carpet walk before an awards show is to criticize the outfits. What have celebrities come up with this time? In the 2024 Grammys, while there were some amazing looks, some of them just left us very confused. There were looks that went too far, others were just not giving… anything, really. Overall, it was not a stellar night for fashion. In this article, I will be channeling my inner Joan Rivers as I rate some of the outfits seen that night, regardless of gender, by “what is it giving?”, “would I wear it?”, and “was it a serve?”.

Side note: I am not a fashion guru myself at all so this article is made entirely for fun and to express my humble opinion.

Laufey (6/10)

Photo credit: Vanity Fair I’m just going to start this off by saying that I’m a huge fan of her and I love her music. I also get that she usually wears very proper and elegant clothes to her awards shows, BUT this was not it. I feel like the gold chains wrapped around her waist did not go with the vibes at all. The dress was not really a great fit for her. She’s had other instances where she was dressed beautifully, but to me this dress was a bit too plain. What is it giving?: It is very much giving 1960’s housewife Would I wear it?: Not really Was it a serve?: She can do better.

Chrissy Teigen (3/10) and John Legend (8/10)

Photo Credit: People Teigen, honey, your husband out dressed you. I honestly feel like this is one of those instances in which I can confidently say that sometimes (or rather, most times), less is definitely more. I would’ve expected a more elegant dress, not something so out of the box to the point that it looks tacky. On the other hand, John looks absolutely amazing and sleek in all black, which is way simpler, but so much better. What is it giving?: Teigen is giving Met Gala circa 2019 and John is giving Sauvage by Dior. Don’t know how to explain that last bit, but just bear with me. Would I wear it?: Nope Was it a serve?: John, you’re doing amazing sweetie. Chrissy, I have no words.

Peso Pluma and Nikki Nicole (9/10)

Photo Credit: Just Jared If you know, you know. I’m honestly still recovering from it. And while I’m not a Peso Pluma apologist, I have to admit that he absolutely DEVOURED alongside Nikki for the Grammy’s. The white design on Peso Pluma’s suit is a nice touch to an otherwise plain ensemble and Nikki was just serving absolute mermaid vibes with that dress. Nonetheless, I do wish they had matched colors a bit more. What is it giving?: Honestly, everything Would I wear it?: Absolutely Was it a serve?: On both parts.

Billie Eillish (4/10) and Finneas O’Connell (6/10)

Photo Credit: Just Jared Ok, I get that she was nominated for her song in the movie Barbie (so obviously she would wear something referencing the movie), but still, the outfit looked like she rolled out of her bed, put on the first jersey she found in her closet, and went to the Grammy’s just like that. No effort put in at all. Looking at her history of outfits at award shows, she has always had this sort of laid back style, but still… She could have done so much better. As for Finneas, he looked nice, but I feel like he could have added a bit more detail into what he wore. Because, as we saw with John Legend, an all black look can be done tastefully, but only when effort is put into it. Even Peso Pluma added a nice touch with the white design which took his suit up a notch. What is it giving?: While Finneas looks like he’s just going to a fancy dinner, Billie looks like she’s ready to go to the cinema to watch the movie she was nominated for. Would I wear it?: Honestly… looks comfy, so yes. Was it a serve?: Finneas was almost there, but Billie, not so much.

Calvin Harris (9/10)

Photo Credit: Business Insider I know some people hated it but I’d say he slayed at the Grammys. It’s technically just a suit but, the color, the design, it just looked vintage and expensive. Although, if it weren’t for the pattern, it could’ve easily given “grandma’s couch.” Nonetheless, classy. What is it giving?: 70s Gucci suit Would I wear it?: Personally not my style Was it a serve?: Yes

Ed Sheeran (7/10)

Photo Credit: Business Insider Not gonna lie, it was not a bad outfit choice, but I just feel like choosing a camouflage pattern in this day and age is brave. It was sort of stylish in its own way, so points for that, but what were those shoes? They give off a totally different vibe from the rest of the outfit and clash too much with it. A better shoe choice could’ve leveled up this outfit to a 8.5. What is it giving?: Don’t really know about this one, but it’s cute, I guess. Would I wear it?: Nah Was it a serve?: Sadly, it was just a crumb.

Lana del Rey (5/10)

Photo Credit: InStyle I actually feel bad about this one because she’s literally one of my favorite artists and Miss girl was STRUGGLING during that award show, but… who is she mourning? I mean, she looks cute and all, but if she wanted an all black outfit, there are better ways to do it. We all know her range, this was just not it. I must say though, the details on the dress are beautiful, the problem is more in the cut of the dress. What is it giving?: Someone must have died. Would I wear it?: Maybe, just not to an awards show. Was it a serve?: I’m sorry Lana, but I have to say No.

Dua Lipa (10/10)

Photo Credit: People Is this the only 10/10 i’m putting on this list? Yes. Am I sorry about it? No. The dress, the hair, the jewelry… Need I say more? To me, she is one of those people that I genuinely thought couldn’t get more attractive, until she dyed her hair. Ever since then, it has and always will be red hair supremacy. I absolutely love. What is it giving?: Zendaya’s Joan of Arc moment, but sexier. Would I wear it?: Bit too much of a low V-cut for me Was it a serve?: Totally

Doja Cat (3/10)

Photo Credit: People Um, where do I even begin with this one? Ok, so the makeup and the glasses were nice. Usually, I’m one for sheer dresses, but this one was just too much, she was barely covering anything. And let’s not even get started on the fact that the girlies were DEFINITELY there and visible. Doja Cat has her moments, but this one takes the cake by far, and not in a good way. What is it giving?: living, walking, breathing marauder’s map Would I wear it?: Would never recover from it if I did. Was it a serve?: I mean… it’s definitely something but I think that it’s a matter of time and place.

Miley Cyrus (?/10)