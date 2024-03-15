Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPR chapter.

Let’s all be real for a second here, the only reason we ever watch a carpet walk before an awards show is to criticize the outfits. What have celebrities come up with this time? In the 2024 Grammys, while there were some amazing looks, some of them just left us very confused. There were looks that went too far, others were just not giving… anything, really. Overall, it was not a stellar night for fashion. In this article, I will be channeling my inner Joan Rivers as I rate some of the outfits seen that night, regardless of gender, by “what is it giving?”, “would I wear it?”, and “was it a serve?”. 

Side note: I am not a fashion guru myself at all so this article is made entirely for fun and to express my humble opinion.

Laufey (6/10)

RIfRKq1oelB5BsBgOqzo kq7ouRA0zx2ZNK29PmAaAP7i3NYCnjJ28BJrHL0e6eAHBpdQxATQV

Photo credit: Vanity Fair

I’m just going to start this off by saying that I’m a huge fan of her and I love her music. I also get that she usually wears very proper and elegant clothes to her awards shows, BUT this was not it. I feel like the gold chains wrapped around her waist did not go with the vibes at all. The dress was not really a great fit for her. She’s had other instances where she was dressed beautifully, but to me this dress was a bit too plain. 

What is it giving?: It is very much giving 1960’s housewife 

Would I wear it?: Not really

Was it a serve?: She can do better. 

Chrissy Teigen (3/10) and John Legend (8/10)

lfVT1hPJ 8OvPx wDxe2KtgrAeQtGanm6fffF4apWf8eub 3gT w2tI0F1262MOCIXy6Vd hPZHAqj6wGR

Photo Credit: People

Teigen, honey, your husband out dressed you. I honestly feel like this is one of those instances in which I can confidently say that sometimes (or rather, most times), less is definitely more. I would’ve expected a more elegant dress, not something so out of the box to the point that it looks tacky. On the other hand, John looks absolutely amazing and sleek in all black, which is way simpler, but so much better. 

What is it giving?: Teigen is giving Met Gala circa 2019 and John is giving Sauvage by Dior. Don’t know how to explain that last bit, but just bear with me. 

Would I wear it?: Nope

Was it a serve?: John, you’re doing amazing sweetie. Chrissy, I have no words. 

Peso Pluma and Nikki Nicole (9/10)

nsOO 9T8PMQK2SAIpAMkS9AaJ cUSTpiTSlVSeRr06ysau9qvUHD7vCTr8vavzNrhh4lU1OALle1fk8o5

Photo Credit: Just Jared

If you know, you know. I’m honestly still recovering from it. And while I’m not a Peso Pluma apologist, I have to admit that he absolutely DEVOURED alongside Nikki for the Grammy’s. The white design on Peso Pluma’s suit is a nice touch to an otherwise plain ensemble and Nikki was just serving absolute mermaid vibes with that dress. Nonetheless, I do wish they had matched colors a bit more. 

What is it giving?: Honestly, everything

Would I wear it?: Absolutely

Was it a serve?: On both parts. 

Billie Eillish (4/10)  and Finneas O’Connell (6/10)

HR8hp3DEA4ir

Photo Credit: Just Jared

Ok, I get that she was nominated for her song in the movie Barbie (so obviously she would wear something referencing the movie), but still, the outfit looked like she rolled out of her bed, put on the first jersey she found in her closet, and went to the Grammy’s just like that. No effort put in at all. Looking at her history of outfits at award shows, she has always had this sort of laid back style, but still… She could have done so much better.

As for Finneas, he looked nice, but I feel like he could have added a bit more detail into what he wore. Because, as we saw with John Legend, an all black look can be done tastefully, but only when effort is put into it. Even Peso Pluma added a nice touch with the white design which took his suit up a notch. 

What is it giving?: While Finneas looks like he’s just going to a fancy dinner, Billie looks like she’s ready to go to the cinema to watch the movie she was nominated for. 

Would I wear it?: Honestly… looks comfy, so yes. 

Was it a serve?:  Finneas was almost there, but Billie, not so much.

Calvin Harris (9/10)

9bgxFSAzFiiAVliHJ5lmXv2WlyIUrxwykzK1RFoNkDez ijrhold 1BMB7LXaeptBiBSNZrb2USMPidTih13gmgoNuq64WUQM4TyiSsPJ2D98KWYQt2EySgCcrua8oFfHJdnAtDbAnv0IeZ3y6s7PsU

Photo Credit: Business Insider

I know some people hated it but I’d say he slayed at the Grammys. It’s technically just a suit but, the color, the design, it just looked vintage and expensive. Although, if it weren’t for the pattern, it could’ve easily given “grandma’s couch.” Nonetheless, classy. 

What is it giving?: 70s Gucci suit

Would I wear it?: Personally not my style

Was it a serve?: Yes

Ed Sheeran (7/10)

pZFSu3BMwgBvX3PAQ3HaWlb2xVJTGrBrnVwIUWE4FsU64wzTeIZkUYdf4rx2kZLZctc6ZkMhf7E4sHh5YVjoSB1 1e9vTXooNeVdNe7i8YOHB6GZrI1IPsrwk0wo5pcakPTNCJLCILH1H1JM3ddhnzI

Photo Credit: Business Insider

Not gonna lie, it was not a bad outfit choice, but I just feel like choosing a camouflage pattern in this day and age is brave. It was sort of stylish in its own way, so points for that, but what were those shoes? They give off a totally different vibe from the rest of the outfit and clash too much with it. A better shoe choice could’ve leveled up this outfit to a 8.5. 

What is it giving?: Don’t really know about this one, but it’s cute, I guess. 

Would I wear it?: Nah

Was it a serve?: Sadly, it was just a crumb. 

Lana del Rey (5/10)

W0nqKrxWEXXPhLQohPRVycctNlWZjtEx69QThZYGdNlNgRes

Photo Credit: InStyle

I actually feel bad about this one because she’s literally one of my favorite artists and Miss girl was STRUGGLING during that award show, but… who is she mourning? I mean, she looks cute and all, but if she wanted an all black outfit, there are better ways to do it. We all know her range, this was just not it. I must say though, the details on the dress are beautiful, the problem is more in the cut of the dress.

What is it giving?: Someone must have died.

Would I wear it?: Maybe, just not to an awards show.

Was it a serve?: I’m sorry Lana, but I have to say No. 

Dua Lipa (10/10)

hnqozVav m0bh3kfFhtxAnyOinvx60 bkJ0QcHQATtU3mMs3iHVg4ha88YQlL9KuBESc2BBk89faU3EwsyiNZ1WrUOcSiPMf67Uj5t92kZ PQcS4nm2tDUr YnF7ltFsCkcJ8zX11ALZs5jeW

Photo Credit: People

Is this the only 10/10 i’m putting on this list? Yes. Am I sorry about it? No. The dress, the hair, the jewelry… Need I say more? To me, she is one of those people that I genuinely thought couldn’t get more attractive, until she dyed her hair. Ever since then, it has and always will be red hair supremacy. I absolutely love. 

What is it giving?: Zendaya’s Joan of Arc moment, but sexier. 

Would I wear it?: Bit too much of a low V-cut for me

Was it a serve?: Totally

Doja Cat (3/10)

DEf5HFK9cPBqrmTV0Ur

Photo Credit: People

Um, where do I even begin with this one? Ok, so the makeup and the glasses were nice. Usually, I’m one for sheer dresses, but this one was just too much, she was barely covering anything. And let’s not even get started on the fact that the girlies were DEFINITELY there and visible. Doja Cat has her moments, but this one takes the cake by far, and not in a good way.

What is it giving?: living, walking, breathing marauder’s map

Would I wear it?: Would never recover from it if I did.

 Was it a serve?: I mean… it’s definitely something but I think that it’s a matter of time and place.

Miley Cyrus (?/10)

D3KM RRjifI2OBIjCqGLEchfcseZ7TpddjEtb1C5NXfeVuHtecbOkQiWrhcREUWlhZyeLURVm5 deasE0jyxi3FwC9yAEu

Photo Credit: People

Rating Miley’s outfit was hard because I feel like she is very much ahead of her time with this one and it was very creative. Nonetheless, I kinda feel like she could’ve worn something classier since it was an awards show broadcasted on live television. It was a bit too flashy in my opinion. Also, like Doja, it is too riské and she’s barely covering anything. Regardless, she ATE with the hair and makeup. 

What is it giving?: No clothes, ALL the accessories. 

Would I wear it?: Is it even clothes?

Was it a serve?: Debatable

I want to close this off by saying that I know some of these are very harsh, but this is an article dedicated to rating outfits, I have to be as real as possible. All in all, some of the outfits were refreshing and beautiful, others were terrible. Guess we’ll just have to wait around for the Oscar’s to see if there’s some redemption for red carpet looks.  

