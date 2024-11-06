Getting Ready for Uni Like You Would “Un Jangueo”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Most times, university life is about transitions; trying new things, having new experiences and just all around trying to find who you are. And what an adventure that is! In that process, clothes become a pretty big part of the journey. It’s one of the most obvious changes in your persona and something that everyone looks forward to experimenting with after graduating high school. You get to show off your actual style, letting people know that you were always a tortured fashion icon, living with a closet full of amazing fits that you never got to show off.

In high school, the only time you dressed in your own style was when you hung out, if you ever did. Now, the moment has finally come when the restraints of that awful uniform no longer hold you back. A bit dramatic, I know, but true nonetheless. However, even though we set out to have amazing fits from the very beginning, it doesn’t always work out that way for everyone.

To be completely honest with you, for the first time after three years of being at college, I’m finally, and consistently, trying to get ready like I would for “un jangueo.” Whenever I used to get ready for class, it was rare for me to make an effort, often it was the other way around, but not caring about how I looked was taking its toll on me. So, this semester I told myself, “you have to go to class like you actually want to be there,” and that’s what I’ve been doing. There has been an extra skip in my step ever since I began this personal challenge because, whenever we get ready for a “jangueo,” we try to look our best and are excited to see the outfit we’ve come up with in action. I started out simple, trying on different clothes that I already had in my closet, mixing and matching colors and textures I hadn’t thought would look well together, but giving them a try regardless.

I started liking some different things, laying them out the night before, and kept doing this on a weekly basis. Every sunday night, after having washed all my clothes the day before, I lay out all the different possible outfits. Because of this process, I feel better in my own space and people have given me great feedback. Now, finding new clothes and thrifting has become so much more fun!