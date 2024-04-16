“Full Uniform, But:” The TikTok Trend That Exposes The Detrimental State Of Puerto Rico’s Schools

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Puerto Rican students are taking to TikTok to speak out about the deteriorating conditions of their schools. Through a series of viral videos, they’re highlighting issues such as dysfunctional bathrooms, flooded hallways, and even the lack of accessible water, revealing the harsh reality of schools on the island that has long been overlooked.

The Trend

The trend consists of students recording the poor conditions of their educational institutions, such as broken facilities, abandoned classrooms, and neglected areas, and captioning the video with the phrase “uniforme completo,” which means “full uniform.” This expression references how their schools demand and enforce rigid rules such as dress codes, but can’t offer accessibility to basic necessities like bathrooms and water fountains. These visuals illustrate the daily challenges students on the island face while trying to learn. One notable example was provided by the students of the Luis Felipe Crespo High School in Camuy, where a student spoke out about the terrible conditions of the bathrooms, which gained a lot of popularity in the community. All of this has prompted more young activists to join the cause, which has led to a growing conversation about the state of Puerto Rico’s schools.

Miguel Rivera, a representative of the Puerto Rico Teachers Federation, addressed the issues regarding the deterioration of school infrastructure. He noted that lack of maintenance has been a long-standing problem and that with recent natural disasters like hurricanes (Maria in 2017), and earthquakes, it has worsened. He also mentions that the state of the schools doesn’t surprise him. One of the major outcomes of this trend is that people are beginning to question the use of funds and demanding answers. All of this also highlights the need for accountability and transparency in the education system.

Department of Education

The Puerto Rico Department of Education is the largest agency on the island, having access to more than $3 billion in federal funding. In the face of the trend, it faces scrutiny over the situation, with people demanding action and justice for the schools across Puerto Rico. In response to this growing pressure, Dr. Yanira Raíces, the newly appointed Secretary of the Puerto Rico Department of Education, acknowledged the issue, by saying on a local radio show that she would like to see videos of the schools that are working and ready, stating “Let’s not miss the truth.” This statement obviously did not sit well with the people of Puerto Rico, and has intensified the movement.

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking on the $4.6 billion in COVID-19 stimulus funds allocated for Puerto Rico’s education system. Urgent action is needed to ensure these resources are effectively utilized to improve school infrastructure and create a conducive learning environment for students.

Student Movement

As students continue to speak out through TikTok and other social media platforms, their activism catalyzes change. Despite the repercussions that speaking out might entail, Puerto Rican students remain resilient, and are determined to hold authorities accountable. This movement goes on to prove how social media can work to empower others and influence positive, substantial change.