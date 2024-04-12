April 9th: Name Game, Name Change

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A “National day” is defined as a day of great significance that’s usually celebrated nationwide. Throughout the year, we have different celebrations that can either be commemorative or just silly. For example, did you know that January 19 is National Popcorn Day? or that February 12 is National Lost a Penny Day? There are probably a lot of National days that you haven’t even heard of, and there are websites that explain them all. As someone whose birthday is in April, I have only known of April Fools’ Day, Holy Week, and Earth Day. For that reason, I decided to search for other national days that were recognized on my birth month. In my research, I found different celebrations such as National Erase Self-Negativity Day, National Scrabble Day, or National Animal Crackers Day. One in particular caught my attention because it was something that I haven’t heard of before, which is National Name Yourself Day. This day celebrates reinvention by trying on a new name for size. In other words, it is a day to try a name and see if it is suitable for you. It is celebrated every April 9 and behind this celebration there is history and importance of oneself.

According to National Today, studies show there’s a special link between someone’s name and their personalities. Names can reveal details about our ethnicity or other aspects of our background. They can be common or rare, they can have certain positive or negative connotations in terms of their meaning, and they can be seen as appealing or unfashionable and disliked.The reasons parents name their children has changed throughout history. In 10,000 BC, Native Americans named their children after nature or based them around the experiences they underwent as they aged. Then in the 17th century, Puritans named their children after idealistic concepts in hopes that they possessed the qualities of their names. Later in the 20th century, with the rise of cinema, people named their children after famous Hollywood actors. Now in the 21st century, people are still named after celebrities or characters, but now they have started thinking outside of the box as well. So how did this national day begin?

Here is the timeline of the National Name Yourself Day

As the world modernizes and becomes more familiar with the concept of the self, identity is viewed as evolving, making National Name Yourself Day a meaningful tradition from which we may all benefit. You may ask yourself… How can I benefit from it? Why is this day so important? Why should we celebrate it? Here are 4 reasons as to why it is a meaningful tradition.

Self- Discovery By giving yourself a new name, you are exploring other parts of your personality. This can help you better understand who you are and what makes you unique. That way you don’t only know your identity, but embrace it instead. Express Yourself Thinking and exploring which name suits you best requires time and creativity. You can create a name from scratch or look up different names on the internet. Either way this helps you find new ways to express yourself. Self-acceptance This celebration can help you embrace your characteristics and celebrate each one of them. This festivity is a reminder that everyone has value, no matter how they choose to identify themselves. It is a choice Since we don’t have control over naming ourselves, this celebration gives you a chance to rewrite history and see what it’s like on the other side.

Lastly, the website National Today suggests 3 different ways to celebrate National Name Yourself Day, which are: Change your name at work, act differently, and give someone else a name. There is no correct way to celebrate this day and you are free to explore and choose any name. In the end, this day was created to honor everyone’s individualism. Now that you have learned about this celebration, are you going to participate next year?