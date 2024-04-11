The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the weather gets nicer, I have started to feel the need to go hang out outside, and what better way to do that than to have a picnic? Picnics are actually one of my favorite activities, and I’ve happened to have my fair share of them. So, in this article, I’ll be offering some tips as I give you a guide on planning the ultimate picnic to kick off this spring.

Planning a theme

I’d say this step is optional, but if you ask me, it really isn’t. A way of making picnics more fun (and more aesthetically pleasing, if you will) is to set a theme and plan accordingly. For example, you and your friends might decide to set a certain vibe or color scheme. In this case, make sure that you and whoever you are going with are on the same page about this, because a theme can also determine the location, the food, the setting, etc.

Choosing a location

Now that you’ve decided on your picnic theme, the next step will be choosing the perfect location. Ideally, look for someplace with lots of greenery, like a local park or a botanical garden, but if this isn’t your vibe, it could even be the beach. If you plan to spend a good amount of time out, consider elements like shade, accessibility, and amenities such as bathrooms.

Pro tip: Don’t forget to check the weather app when choosing a date.

Planning the menu

Now it’s time to plan the menu! If it’s a big group and you’re going for a potluck vibe, make sure to coordinate who will bring what. Because of the traveling logistics, it’s usually best to go with finger foods, such as sandwiches, cheese, fruit, chips, etc. Anything that you would be fine with eating cold and that can handle a little shaking. If you and your friends chose a theme, you could even think about what type of food would match it.

Packing

I’d recommend getting this done with at least a day of anticipation, just to make sure you don’t forget anything. Make a list of all the things you’ll need, the blanket, utensils, napkins and trash bags. One trick I learned for not forgetting something when packing is imagining what you will do throughout the day. Think from the moment you start setting up, and up to cleaning up.

Have fun!

If you’re worried about getting bored quickly, think about bringing some board games, cards, or even plan a fun activity, like painting! However, one thing I’ve learned about picnics, similarly to other things in life, is that things never really go exactly the way you plan. So my biggest tip would be to just go with the flow, enjoy the nice company, and just have fun. The unexpected is always the most memorable part.