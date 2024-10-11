A BRIEF HISTORY LESSON ON THE YOUNG LORDS

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we walked along the uneven pathways in the College of Humanities of our University, my friend mentioned that one of her professors had used the phrase “winds of history.” I found that it was a beautiful way of describing history and it made me come up with another to add to that: The echoes of history. History, at some point, is bound to repeat itself. The echoes that resonate in our time help us understand our present.

During Hispanic Heritage Month, it’s important to highlight the fights of the people before us who risked their lives and spoke out on the injustices of the Latinx community in the United States. The Young Lords are a group very rarely spoken of; it’s as if their history was never there, but echoes have a funny way of speaking back.

Members of a Puerto Rican coalition and the Young Lords march on City Hall on September 13, 1969.

Origins

With the slogan “Tengo Puerto Rico en mi corazon,” the Young Lords began as a street gang in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood during the mid-1960s, primarily composed of Puerto Rican youth. Under the leadership of José “Cha-Cha” Jiménez, the group underwent a significant transformation in 1968, shifting its focus from street activities to political activism.

José “Cha-Cha” Jiménez speaking at a demonstration in Chicago, 1969.

Inspired by the Black Panther Party, the Young Lords adopted a revolutionary ideology that wanted to address the systemic oppression faced by Puerto Ricans and other marginalized Latinx communities. They emphasized community control and a commitment to social justice, renouncing their former gang affiliations to become a political force that advocated for the rights of Puerto Ricans in the United States.

Activism and Community

The Young Lords gained prominence in New York City by addressing issues in Latinx neighborhoods, particularly in East Harlem, also known as El Barrio. They organized community-based initiatives, such as the “Free Breakfast for Children” program, similar to that of the Black Panthers, and launched the “Garbage Offensive” to protest inadequate sanitation services in their neighborhoods.

The Young Lords also focused on improving healthcare access. In 1970, they had famously taken over the Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx, known locally as the “Butcher Shop,” to demand better medical care for the poor and working-class residents. Many of them, who were in their late teens and 20s, barricaded themselves inside the facility and demanded safer and accessible healthcare for the community.

Their activism was deeply rooted in grassroots organizing, and they utilized both direct action and media to bring attention to the struggles of Puerto Ricans and other Latinx communities. However, they were constantly stopped and harassed by authorities.

Legacy

Though the Young Lords disbanded in the mid-1970s, their influence continues to resonate in contemporary social justice movements. They helped to inspire a generation of activists and played a crucial role in the development of Latinx politics in the United States.

The Young Lords challenged society and brought national attention to issues of racial and economic inequality, advocating for the empowerment of Latinxs. Their legacy is reflected in ongoing struggles for Puerto Rican recognition, as well as in movements for civil rights, healthcare, housing, education, and social justice. The group’s efforts laid the groundwork for future advocacy, making the Young Lords a force to be reckoned with in the history of activism within Latinx communities.

Although their formal organization was short-lived, the legacy of the Young Lords lives on in the continued fight for equality and justice, serving as a lasting example of resistance and empowerment.

So, I don’t think I agree with the “winds of history.” Wind passes by you but it’s never the same wind. Echoes imply history repeating itself. This could also be said of the fight for Latinx rights. The fight persists.

This historic picture serves as a reminder that community always persists despite the seemingly never-ending injustices.`