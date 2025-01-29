Scared of Politics? A College Student’s Guide to Getting Involved

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter.

If you’ve ever been doom scrolling on your phone, swiping past bad news after bad news, then you’ve probably felt all kinds of scared and helpless. While it’s important to stay informed, this kind of doomerism isn’t good for you, and it isn’t doing anything to fix the problem. Instead, here are some options for things you can ACTUALLY do to feel better about the state of the world! Activism is an excellent cure for helplessness. Action creates hope: pretty soon you’ll see people putting in the work to make a difference all around you.

Call Your Representatives

Your representatives are there to represent YOU! The more people that call a representative about a certain issue, the more likely they are to do something about it; after all, they want to get voted back in by their constituents. If you’re not sure how to go about calling your reps (or maybe you don’t even know who they are), don’t shame yourself for it! One of my favorite tools for calling your representatives is the app 5 Calls. 5 Calls gives you easy access to your representatives’ numbers for your location, and scripts for certain issues if you don’t know what to say! Remember, your representatives are based on wherever you’re registered to vote, so if you’re from out of state, remember to put in the correct location. If you’d rather DIY your call, just look up who your representative is, find their number on their website, and call! You can also leave a voicemail outside of their hours if you’re nervous.

Boycotting

Boycotting is a relatively easy way to make a change (and feel better about your own purchases). There are lots of guides for specific things to boycott online depending on your political interests, so look them up! The more people boycott a product, the more that company will feel the impact. For me, I started boycotting Starbucks and McDonalds about a year and a half ago, and I honestly don’t regret it. My conscience is clearer, and I’m spending my money on higher quality products for the same amount of money (because let’s be real, Starbucks is way too expensive anyway).

Protesting

Protesting is another important form of political activism, and probably the one you think of first. Protesting is super cool! A bunch of people come together and demand change as a unit. It can be a great way to connect with other people who are passionate about the same issues as you, too. Protesting is a very visible and important way to make your voice heard, but it also has some risks. Even at peaceful protests, police sometimes get involved and potentially use tear gas or make arrests. Make sure you’re staying safe–don’t take pictures of people and bring water and basic medical supplies.

Share (Fact-Checked) Information

One of the easiest ways to make your voice heard and make a difference is by sharing information–either online, using pamphlets, or by word of mouth. Sharing resources on your Instagram story or explaining a political situation to your friends can help other people take action and bolster your own impact. A word of caution, though: misinformation is pretty common, especially on social media, and you don’t want to repost something that isn’t true. Always do a little bit of fact checking before you post anything.

Volunteering

Although you might not think of volunteering as a form of political activism, it actually is! Volunteering is a form of community building, and you help the most vulnerable in your community. When harsh policies come out, volunteering and supporting the people that are most impacted by them are especially important. Plus, any community you build will help to sustain your efforts and make your activism more fun!

Donate

Now I know what you’re thinking: but Olivia, I’m a broke college student! I don’t have the money to donate! To that I say, when was the last time you made a stupid impulse purchase or bought a coffee? Most college students aren’t overflowing with cash, but we make it work anyway, and a little donation can make a big difference. Next time you see a fundraiser (that can be a GoFundMe, a trusted organization, etc), consider donating a dollar. Most activism relies on everyone doing a little. Do your part, no matter how small. A good place you can donate is https://globalhumanrights.org/donate/

Know Your Rights

Knowledge is power. Law enforcement are legally allowed to lie to you, so knowing what your rights are in advance of any encounters is important. If you are in your home, police and ICE need a warrant signed by a judge to enter and search. If you are ever arrested, you need to verbally tell them that you are invoking your right to remain silent and your right to an attorney. Then, stay silent. Even if you have done nothing wrong, stick up for your rights.

If you’re new to the world of political activism, it can seem confusing and possibly even scary. That’s okay! The more you get involved, the more you’ll find a wonderful community of people who are fighting the good fight to change our world for the better. Little things, when done by lots of people, make big differences. You got this!