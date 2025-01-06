This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter.

New Years marks the constant transformational period in many people’s lives. Many are often looking to improve their lives in significant ways while staying true to themselves. Resolutions can often start as one goal and diverge themselves into many different ideas. Having trouble coming up with plans for the new year? Here are some simple and common resolutions you can focus on! New Year’s resolution(s) differ from person to person and everyone’s self-improvement journey is different. Feel free to use and personify ideas to fit your own goals!

START YOUR FITNESS/WELLNESS JOURNEY

The beginning of the year usually marks the start of many looking to maximize their physical wellness. Fitness and wellness does not only have to include the gym! Fitness can encompass a variety of different activities such as sports, running, swimming, dancing, yoga, pilates, or even going for a walk. Whether you prefer strenuous activities or calm workouts, getting active is that easy and varies for everyone.

INVEST TIME IN YOUR HOBBIES

Hobbies can provide time away from constant stress and work. Hobbies can also help develop new or current skills that you have. You can curate your hobbies in whatever you’re comfortable with or try a new speciality! Hobbies can also lead you to similar communities and people who share the same interest(s) as you. Some popular hobbies to try this year include… Crocheting Knitting Fashion Makeup Art Fitness Vlogging/Blogging Gaming Sports Dancing Music + many more!



START JOURNALING

Journaling is a valuable and inexpensive way to express your feelings and evaluate any & all current emotions in your life. Journaling can help you compartmentalize your life situations, current/future goals, personal growth, and healing journey. Journaling can improve your mental state and can positively adjust your frame of mind. Starting journaling as a New Years resolution can help prioritize your mental health and focus on your emotional wellbeing in the long run. All it takes is a pen, paper, and a personal penny for your thoughts!

TRYING NEW THINGS