Keep It Warm, Keep It Cute: How To Dress For Winter

Winter doesn’t have to mean sacrificing style, here are some tips to look cute and stay warm! Build an outfit with these tips and a Pinterest board I made! https://pin.it/5r9Oi5p9V
0.1 Fleece Tights
Cold weather doesn’t mean you have to say goodbye to your shorts, skirts, and dresses. Thermal fleece tights that are lined with a warm furry lining are the perfect way to be warm while still showing off your summer pieces!
0.2 Knitted Scarves
Protecting your neck from the cold is essential, a nice elegant scarf for your accessory is not only practical but can elevate your overall outfit. You can drape a chunky knit scarf for that classic winter look, or opt for a more lightweight scarf for a more effortless flair. Matching them with a beanie, ear muffs, and gloves can create an even more cohesive look depending on the temperature. Simply adding a scarf can transform your outfit to be stylish and cozy!
0.3 Leg Warmers
Leg warmers are back in season, they’re a fun an functional way to add a more retro vibe to your winter wardrobe! Pairing them with fleece leggings and a skirt are the perfect way to ensure your legs stay warm without sacrificing your style!
0.4 Puffer Jackets
Puffer Jackets have become a staple of winter and due to it’s popularity, there are endless ways to style it! You can buy them in a range from cropped styles to long overcoats. Matched with the previous accessories, you’ll have the perfect winter outfit