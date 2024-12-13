Keep It Warm, Keep It Cute: How To Dress For Winter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter.

Winter doesn’t have to mean sacrificing style, here are some tips to look cute and stay warm! Build an outfit with these tips and a Pinterest board I made! https://pin.it/5r9Oi5p9V

0.1 Fleece Tights

Cold weather doesn’t mean you have to say goodbye to your shorts, skirts, and dresses. Thermal fleece tights that are lined with a warm furry lining are the perfect way to be warm while still showing off your summer pieces!

0.2 Knitted Scarves

Protecting your neck from the cold is essential, a nice elegant scarf for your accessory is not only practical but can elevate your overall outfit. You can drape a chunky knit scarf for that classic winter look, or opt for a more lightweight scarf for a more effortless flair. Matching them with a beanie, ear muffs, and gloves can create an even more cohesive look depending on the temperature. Simply adding a scarf can transform your outfit to be stylish and cozy!

0.3 Leg Warmers

Leg warmers are back in season, they’re a fun an functional way to add a more retro vibe to your winter wardrobe! Pairing them with fleece leggings and a skirt are the perfect way to ensure your legs stay warm without sacrificing your style!

0.4 Puffer Jackets

Puffer Jackets have become a staple of winter and due to it’s popularity, there are endless ways to style it! You can buy them in a range from cropped styles to long overcoats. Matched with the previous accessories, you’ll have the perfect winter outfit