This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter.

It’s the beginning of a new year, which means it’s time to get out of our comfort zone and meet new people! This can seem daunting, but if you surround yourself with new opportunities and stay authentic, it will come naturally to you.

Examples of opportunities include joining an organization, participating in class/group projects, and trying intramural sports. In my opinion, trying intramural or club sports is one of the best ways because of all the team bonding and working together that takes place. It’s a safe space for everyone to be themselves and find ways to work as one. Even for people who do not consider themselves athletic, many sports clubs are extremely welcoming to those with zero athletic experience. One great example is the Ultimate Frisbee team! They are a great place to check out to meet amazing welcoming people.

With that, joining an organization can also be a great atmosphere to make new friends doing the things you enjoy. It is also well known for building community and giving students an outlet outside of classes. Her Campus is an organization that you could also join if you would like! Many orgs pair you with like-minded individuals who are looking to create friendships as well. There are so many different organizations and clubs here at UNT, and with a quick Google search, you can browse the over 450 options. If you were a member of something in high school you should look up if it’s a club here as well and chances are it is.

Another great place to take that first step could be in your in-person classes. Just interacting with your peers about assignments and eventually suggesting study sessions is another opportunity that we all as students should take advantage of. If you’re scared of meeting new people and taking that first step, just remember that you will never regret trying, and being in college is the best time and place!