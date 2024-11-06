This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter.

For some reason, the calendar gods continue to put Halloween on a weekday. Us college students are now given the burden of choosing between studying for that exam on Friday or partying all night with friends who can miraculously pass all their classes. It’s a sucky situation but you can find a way to make it work. If you’re like me and have to push your partying festivities to the weekend Here are some activities that don’t involve partying!

Spooky Movie Marathon

This spooktober is the perfect time to catch up on old Halloween films! Classics like Teen Wolf, Halloween THE SEQUEL, Edward Scissorhands, Poltergeist, and the Addams Family are great movies to help you feel the spooky vibe. For something with a fall aesthetic yet scary feel, childhood favs like Halloweentown, Hocus Pocus, Twitches, Coraline, The Haunted Mansion, The Little Vampire, Monster House, and Casper are my go-to’s. If you want something to give you that eerie feeling, movies like The Shining, Get Out, The Craft, and Carrie (1976) will do just the job.

Scary Lore Trivia With Friends

Having a game night with your friends is a great way To have some fun, especially if you come dressed as one of your friends! For a smaller group of friends, you and your friends can all dress up as one another and give a slideshow of questions to Guess Who. Dig deep within your friendship history to come up with questions only a few may know.

Chilling Arts and crafts

Whether you’re alone or with your boo, arts and crafts is always a fun thing to do. Light a candle, play some tunes, and find a pumpkin right for you. Besides pumpkin carving, creating your Coraline doll is a unique way of arts and crafts. This isn’t only restricted to the fans, it’s cute and easy to do and lasts a good amount of time. You can find many supplies sitting in a closet in your home. Grab some clay, an old wire hanger, some buttons, A needle, and thread, and you have your own mini Coraline. You can find more info and instructions on your DIY Coraline doll here.

I hope these activities have shown you that Halloween can be fun even without a party. Halloween can be spent any way you want! Don’t worry about trying to party and do schoolwork, do what works best for you. Happy Halloween!