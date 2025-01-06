This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter.

Now everyone loves a good gift every now and then, especially during the holiday season. Which is why it’s important that we give back to those who aren’t able to get gifts every now and then. One of the best ways to make someone feel special is by giving them something both meaningful and useful. Here are some great ways to give back to those who need it most.

Volunteering at Your Local Homeless Shelter

Give back to the homeless this year and spread some holiday cheer! Help those in need of a bit of joy this season. Everyone deserves to be surrounded by good people.

Donating Food To Local Food Bank

Have any extra cans in your pantry? Giving away some of those cans you might not be able to put to use can give a family in need a meal during this holiday season!

Donating Toys and Food To Local Animal Shelters

Even our little furry friends need a little holiday praise! The animals in the shelters could use a pick me up during their transition into finding their forever home. Giving the soon to be pets their favorite snacks or a toy to keep them company can lift the spirits of the animals and the shelter employees.

Give Out Toys For Toy Drive

Donating toys and gifts for children helps out families all around. Helping out parents who are in the space to give their children gifts this year can be a pivotal point in their child’s life. Taking this weight off a parents back may be the reason their child smiles this year.

Participate In Marathon Fundraiser

This is a more active approach, but it can still get the job done! Running for a fundraiser is a great way to show your appreciation for the cause. If you lean more into the hand on type this is the perfect giving opportunity for you!

All in all giving for the holidays can come in many forms. If you yourself are unable to donate or give this holiday it’s ok to only be able to give your presence this year. Sometimes the thing people need the most is someone to share the holiday with.