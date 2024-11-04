Finding Your Voice in The 2024 Election Candidates

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNT chapter.

This 2024 election has many comparing it to that of the 2020 election. Voters feel that voting is now coming from a place of choosing between two parties that you don’t align with. It’s not new to have politicians creating division in society in the U.S. This election, similar to the ones in recent years, really focuses on the importance of voting for a politician that actually fits you.

Around the 2016 election, I realized that voting for a person of color can be more complex than it feels. Like many other Young black Voters, I have come to see that wanting/choosing to vote for Kamala Harris is an act of protection. Voting often stems from a place of morals and culture. In times when voting feels like less of a choice and more of a need, it’s important to vote for someone who aligns with your own morals and beliefs.

If you’re interested in voting for Kamala Harris here are some important beliefs and goals she wants to accomplish during her presidency. Kamala Harris was raised in the Middle working class and wants to create more opportunities for building Economic wealth (Issues, n.d.). In doing so Harris wants to lower the cost of living for families and lower taxes for the middle class (Issues, n.d.). Kamala Harris also pressed on the importance of reproductive rights and wanted to restore reproductive freedoms. After an increase in gun violence in the states, Kamala wants to emit more gun control and safety policies (FACT SHEET: 2024).

If you’re interested in voting for Donald Trump here are some important beliefs and goals he wants to accomplish during her presidency. Donald Trump has pushed the need for more border patrol including stronger immigration restrictions to stop the “Migrant Invasion” (Trump, n.d.). Trump believes that “Pro-Hamas Radicals” should be deported in effort to “keep college campuses safe” (Trump, n.d.). Donald Trump’s current stance on reproductive policies is undetermined and he relies on wherever people agree the most (Quinn, 2024).

Voting has always been an act of courage that usually requires a lot of thought beforehand. I hope that with this article you have a better idea of who you want to vote for. Voting can be hard enough on its own; the last thing you want is to regret who you’re voting for.