Ways To Spend The Night In

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNH chapter.

Spending the night in can be a refreshing change of pace from the hustle and bustle of a busy school week. Whether by choice or circumstance, there are plenty of ways to make the most of a night in. You can start by applying a face mask, putting on some music or watching a movie with your favorite snacks.

On the other hand, you can embrace a creative side with a DIY project or try out a recipe in the kitchen. A night in is the perfect opportunity to catch up on tasks you have been putting off, like organizing your space or tackling that pile of laundry. Remember, spending a night in doesn’t have to be boring. It is a chance to recharge and enjoy some well deserved downtime.