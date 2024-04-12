The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNH chapter.

College is a rough time for many, especially when it comes to funds. As our money is poured into tuition, bills and textbooks it can be hard to maintain the high-maintenance activities so many women love dearly. Here are my top ways to cut out unnecessary spending while still keeping a flawless appearance and your typical routines.

No. 1: Learning to do your nails

Have nail salons lately been absolutely draining the budget? Learn to do them yourself! It can seem daunting but cutting out this cost can save hundreds of dollars a year, and you can still achieve many beautiful looks all on your own. Many websites sell beginner kits on how to do gel sets, or poly gel nails if you like the acrylic look. Personally, I use the poly gels to create my shape and then go in with nail polish over top and I absolutely love the result. There is also such a rewarding feeling that comes with doing your nails all by yourself. It takes time but learning on your own is an absolute game changer.

No. 2: Try out affordable skincare lines

Coming into college, the majority of my skincare was purchased from Sephora, and would honestly chew up so much of my savings. I knew a change was needed so I experimented with some cheaper skincare brands and found ones that yielded the same results for half the price! A few recommendations are Good Molecules and The Ordinary, which can both be purchased at Ulta. They have saved me so much money without compromising my skin in the process. Another great place to find some more affordable options is TjMaxx/Marshalls as they carry skincare at a discounted price.

No. 3: Avoid name brands!

Another daunting task that can actually save so much money is avoiding name brands while shopping. Not necessarily all the time but looking to find cheaper alternatives to the name brand to not spend that extra cash. At supermarkets and pharmacies, they tend to have the name brand of items, and then a similar version that is trademarked by that establishment. These trademarked goods tend to be cheaper with little to no difference from the name brand. For instance, buying the Market Basket brand of paper towels, water bottles, napkins and more can save those extra few dollars each trip to the store you make. Over time this can significantly save you some coin, while virtually keeping your routines the same.

No. 4: Avoid meal delivery services

From Doordash to GrubHub to UberEats, we’ve all been plagued by the convenience of getting food brought right to our door, or more likely right to our dorms. But with delivery fees and the cost of takeout in general, these costs can add up exponentially. My biggest tip in this department is to delete the app! These apps will send out notifications and coupons to get you to buy more food and therefore spend more money. Taking away the app limits that temptation and allows you to think before purchasing mindlessly. Another tip is to try and only eat out with friends, that way you have to physically go to those places and eventually, this will remove the urge to go deliver food to your door. Another way to avoid using these services is to get creative in the dining halls. Utilize those meal plans and find meals that work for you. The more you enjoy the free food at your nearest hall, the less likely you are to reach for that delivery app on a given day.

No. 5: Thrift thrift thrift!

Are you a girl who absolutely cannot stop buying clothes? Try out thrifting! By shopping for clothes this way you can find cheaper options to fill up that wardrobe and fill your shopping desires without breaking the bank. They are also a great way to sustainably shop for clothes, home decor and more. Also, many thrift stores tend to have sales all the time, and coupons online. Goodwill does colored tags that are 50% on certain days, for example. These sales can save even more money and allow you to find some fun, timeless pieces. Check out your local Goodwill, Savers or any other thrift and get shopping!