Top 5 Best Date Activities To Do Together This Spring

If you and your significant other have been trying to find some new activities to do together, this article is for you, and perfect for the spring weather coming up.

Picnic

Get dressed up, go to the marketplace together and pick some of your favorite finger foods, whether that be some fruits and veggies, little sandwiches, cheese and crackers or all of the above, and possibly a little bottle of champagne (21+). Once you guys have all you want, put it together into a little basket, grab a blanket and find your favorite spot outside. Enjoy this cheap option of spending quality time together while immersing yourselves in nature!

2. Sip and Paint

This is yet again another cheap option for a fun activity together. You could start the activity sooner by going to a crafts store together to pick out your guys’ canvas and paints. If you would prefer, you could even get some plain glass cups to paint in place of or with the canvas. Pick out a wine of your choosing, either your own bottle or one to split. Finally, what I recommend is trying to paint each other. This allows you to talk to one another while looking at each other, and in the end, there are always some good laughs when revealing your art to each other.

3. Hike

If you and your partner are a more active pair, this one is for you. Put together a backpack for your hike with some snacks, water, sunscreen, bug spray and a little first aid kit. Once you both have a bag of your preferred items, get into some comfortable clothes you can move in, some workout shoes and head on over to a nice hiking trail you picked together. The whole way up is your time with each other to talk, laugh, cry or whatever you want to make of this time. As you summit the mountain, you will both have accomplished this activity together while getting a good workout in as well.

4. Roller Skating

This is one of my personal favorite activities. Whether you have years of experience under your belt or you’ve never put on the skates, this is a great partner activity. It allows you guys to be close to each other while getting some good laughs out of the tumbles and falls. This allows you both to hold onto each other while getting the hang of skates.

5. Berry Picking

This final activity is another beautiful opportunity to enjoy nature together. The wonderful thing about this idea is that you can enjoy this any time of the year, depending on what fruit is in season. Pick out a fruit that you guys would like to enjoy together, grab your basket and head over to the fields!

There are so many more options and activities to do together, but these five are some of my go-to and I highly recommend you and your partner try some of these out this spring!