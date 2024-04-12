Spring Clean Your Social Media And Remove These *Four Types* From Your Feed

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s been officially 3 weeks since the start of spring, and the first week it actually feels like it in the Northeast. With the start of spring comes the exciting feeling to start fresh and new. Maybe you took the time to deep clean that one corner of your closet that got way too messy, or at least put away the pile of clothes that’s been piling on your chair. If you haven’t started your spring cleaning yet, social media is a great place to start. Here are four types of people who you should clear off your feed.

No. 1 Who are you again?

Having an Instagram account since the 7th grade has had its pros and cons. While I’ve gotten the chance to connect with many people through the years, my digital footprint will forever consist of some very unfortunate dog filter selfies. I’ve spent years building my following, but the methods I had used to get to where I am now are questionable. If you don’t remember the top follower-boosting trick of 2016, it involved following every single person who followed the most popular influencers (in hopes that you’d get followed back). Now I won’t say this wasn’t unsuccessful, but I am haunted to this day by the amount of randoms in my feed.

No. 2 Oh, I think i remember you!

Along with the slew of people I have followed without a reasonable cause, come the people who I have met, whether it was brief encounter or semi-friendship. It’s not unfamiliar for me to give a quick “Let me get your insta before I go,” when meeting someone for the first time. Will I reach out ever again? No, probably not, especially because they’ve been popping up in my feed for the past three years and we have not spoken since. If you don’t intend to connect with this person any time soon, there’s no point in keeping up with the fact that they felt cute and might delete later.

No. 3 Inspo Idols

Firstly, there is nothing wrong with following people that inspire you to improve. However, there is a fine line between wanting to be like someone and wanting to be someone. I’ve found with many of my social media apps, especially TikTok and Instagram, how easy it is to obsess over someone’s seemingly perfect life. In moments you find yourself viewing a post which makes you feel negatively about yourself, it is important to detach yourself from the fixation.

No. 4 EnerGy Vampires

Energy vampires, as they are often called, are easiest described as the people who always seem to have something going wrong. As thrilling as it can be to keep up with their newest drama, I’ve often found myself avoiding their stories and posts for my own sanity. For those who flood our feeds with negativity and bad vibes, it is always beneficial to distance yourself from the situation before you get roped into it. However, if it is someone you know personally that is struggling, do not be afraid to reach out and check in.