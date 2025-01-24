Overcome Imposter Syndrome and Embrace Your Success

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNH chapter.

Have you ever felt like you don’t deserve what you’ve accomplished, even after you worked so hard for it? Or maybe you feel that everyone around you has it figured out (and they don’t). This feeling is more common than you think, even if it seems like everyone else seems to be in the right spot while you feel out of place. This is a classic case of Imposter Syndrome, and the question remains, can it be cured?

Imposter Syndrome is known to hold you back from feeling the satisfaction you should after you succeed. When you work so long to reach your goals, it’s easy to forget how much work it took to get there. Graduated high school? I barley even tried. Got a new job? It was pure luck. Meanwhile, your feed is flooded with everyone else’s success, and it seems to just make sense. The truth is, almost everyone around you is conflicted with the same feelings, especially in college. These years are some of the most transformative of our lives, as we grow into the people we want to become.

So, is there a way to get rid of this feeling? Thankfully, yes. The most important thing is to acknowledge that you are experiencing this. Suppressing your feelings will never make them go away. As you continue to achieve great things, the lingering of Imposter Syndrome will keep you from realizing the amazing things you’ve done.

One of my favorite ways to combat Imposter Syndrome is to write down my accomplishments in a notebook or journal. This is a great way to remember your accomplishments and see how far you have come. Especially in college, there is a lot of pressure to post your successes online. However, keeping them in a private journal removes the pressure to only acknowledge the “big accomplishments.”

The last remedy to curing Imposter Syndrome is to talk about it. Talking through your emotions with trusted friends or family can remind you that you are not alone. It is important to celebrate every accomplishment, big or small. Always remember where you came from, and how far you have gotten.