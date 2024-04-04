A Nashville Review From Someone Who Doesn’t Like Country Music

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNH chapter.

I know what you’re thinking: why would you go to Nashville if you don’t like country music? This spring break when my friends and I planned our trip to Music City, I was hesitant but determined to keep an open mind and have a good time. It ended up being a great time, and this is coming from someone who can’t name a country song beyond “Chicken Fried” by Zac Brown Band. Here are just a few things that I did to have fun in the city!

favorite daytime activity: BYOB Bar Biking

This was one of the highlights of our trip. There are tons of companies that do this around the city, but the one we used was Nashville Bar Bike, and had a great time. Your tour guide/bartender takes you through the city while you jam out, drink and pedal away! It’s a great way to scope out the scene for a night out. Plus you might make some new friends; our entire bike was girls from all around on their spring break trip. It was a great way to meet some new people and have some fun during the day!

Favorite Overall Bar: Kid Rock’s

We were so obsessed with Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk that we went more than once. It was such a good time and the live music was great, too. At one point they were even covering Eminem songs…

Favorite rooftop Bar: Dierks Bentley’s

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row has a great view of Downtown and great energy. The rooftop was packed when we went, but still such a good time!

Favorite Shopping: Garage Sale Vintage

One of the best stores we checked out was Garage Sale Vintage in Downtown. They had so many stylish, affordable vintage pieces. They also double as a bar!

Honorable mentions to check out:

-Nashville Zoo

-Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar

-The Gulch

-Hattie B’s

-Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa